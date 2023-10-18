Jets PFF Grades | C.J. Mosley and Quincy Williams Top LB Tandem in NFL

Box Score Doesn't Tell the Full Story

While All-Pro DT ﻿Quinnen Williams﻿ has not had the same sack numbers early in the 2023 season compared to last season (5 through six games last season), he's still one of the league's best interior D-linemen in applying pressure on opposing quarterbacks. He ranks No. 5 among defensive tackles with an 88.1 defense grade (min. 50%) and No. 2 when the minimum is 80%. His 25 pressures are second in the league to Aaron Donald and he's tied for second with 20 QB hurries.

The No. 3 overall pick in 2019, Williams' 86.3 run-block grade is second in the NFL. His 5.0 missed tackle rate is second among DTs (min. 80%) and he's the only interior defensive lineman to have an interception this season.

TEs Big Piece of Jets Run Game

Jets TE ﻿C.J. Uzomah﻿ ranks No. 7 among tight ends this season (min. 20%) with a 74.4 run-block grade, helping the Green & White's No. 13-ranked rushing offense. Uzomah's 89.3 run-block grade between Weeks 3-5 ranked No. 2 among TEs.

Second-year TE ﻿Jeremy Ruckert﻿, who had a reputation as a good run blocker at Ohio State, led the league with an 86.1 run block grade over the first two weeks of the season. He also has not allowed a QB pressure through the first six games.