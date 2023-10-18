Jets PFF Grades | C.J. Mosley and Quincy Williams Top LB Tandem in NFL

Bryce Huff Leads League in Pass-Rush Productivity; Thomas Morstead Off to Hot Start in 2023 Season

Oct 18, 2023 at 08:10 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

JB1_4569-williams-mosley

Top Linebackers
The Jets have one of, if not the best linebacker tandems in the NFL in ﻿C.J. Mosley﻿, and ﻿Quincy Williams﻿. They each have a top-five defense grade (min. 80% of snaps), according to Pro Football Focus, with Mosley at No. 2 and Williams No. 5. They are the league leaders in coverage grades – Mosley No. 1 at 88.1 and Williams No. 2 at 87.1.

Williams leads the team with 5 pass defenses as well as 60 tackles and 6 tackles for loss. Mosley, a five-time Pro Bowl selection, is second on the team with 59 tackles. Like his younger brother Quinnen, Quincy Williams has shown his pass-rush prowess early in the season and is PFF's No. 2 LB in pass rush with an 80.8 grade. He has 2 sacks, which both came within four plays in the final moments of the Week 5 win at Denver. Williams forced a fumble that CB Bryce Hall picked up and ran in for a game-sealing touchdown.

Bursting Off the Edge
Jets edge rusher ﻿Bryce Huff﻿ has continued to blossom in his expanded role. Through six games, he leads the NFL with a 17.0 pass rush productivity grade, according to PFF (min. 20%). His 18.7 PRP grade from the left side ranks second in the NFL. For reference, Browns All-Pro DE Myles Garrett, who has 16 sacks in each of the last two seasons, ranks No. 3 from the left side at 17.6.

Huff, whose nickname from NFL Network's Brian Baldinger is Bugatti, also ranks top-5 in QB hits (No. 3), hurries (T-4) and pressures (No. 4).

Box Score Doesn't Tell the Full Story
While All-Pro DT ﻿Quinnen Williams﻿ has not had the same sack numbers early in the 2023 season compared to last season (5 through six games last season), he's still one of the league's best interior D-linemen in applying pressure on opposing quarterbacks. He ranks No. 5 among defensive tackles with an 88.1 defense grade (min. 50%) and No. 2 when the minimum is 80%. His 25 pressures are second in the league to Aaron Donald and he's tied for second with 20 QB hurries.

The No. 3 overall pick in 2019, Williams' 86.3 run-block grade is second in the NFL. His 5.0 missed tackle rate is second among DTs (min. 80%) and he's the only interior defensive lineman to have an interception this season.

TEs Big Piece of Jets Run Game
Jets TE ﻿C.J. Uzomah﻿ ranks No. 7 among tight ends this season (min. 20%) with a 74.4 run-block grade, helping the Green & White's No. 13-ranked rushing offense. Uzomah's 89.3 run-block grade between Weeks 3-5 ranked No. 2 among TEs.

Second-year TE ﻿Jeremy Ruckert﻿, who had a reputation as a good run blocker at Ohio State, led the league with an 86.1 run block grade over the first two weeks of the season. He also has not allowed a QB pressure through the first six games.

Steady on Special Teams
Jets P ﻿Thomas Morstead﻿ has been one of the league's best punters early in the season. He ranks No. 5 with a 75.9 punting grade and that number shoots up to No. 2 among punters who have taken 80% of the snaps. He's had 34.5% of his punts returned, which is the third-lowest rate in the NFL. He also ranks top-10 in the league in net yards per punt (No. 7), punts inside the 20-yard line (No. 4), yard per punt return (No. 6) and hangtime (No. 7).

