Jets PFF Grades | C.J. Mosley and Quincy Williams Top LB Tandem in NFL

Top Linebackers
The Jets have one of, if not the best linebacker tandems in the NFL in C.J. Mosley, and Quincy Williams. They each have a top-five defense grade (min. 80% of snaps), according to Pro Football Focus, with Mosley at No. 2 and Williams No. 5. They are the league leaders in coverage grades – Mosley No. 1 at 88.1 and Williams No. 2 at 87.1.
Williams leads the team with 5 pass defenses as well as 60 tackles and 6 tackles for loss. Mosley, a five-time Pro Bowl selection, is second on the team with 59 tackles. Like his younger brother Quinnen, Quincy Williams has shown his pass-rush prowess early in the season and is PFF's No. 2 LB in pass rush with an 80.8 grade. He has 2 sacks, which both came within four plays in the final moments of the Week 5 win at Denver. Williams forced a fumble that CB Bryce Hall picked up and ran in for a game-sealing touchdown.
Bursting Off the Edge
Jets edge rusher Bryce Huff has continued to blossom in his expanded role. Through six games, he leads the NFL with a 17.0 pass rush productivity grade, according to PFF (min. 20%). His 18.7 PRP grade from the left side ranks second in the NFL. For reference, Browns All-Pro DE Myles Garrett, who has 16 sacks in each of the last two seasons, ranks No. 3 from the left side at 17.6.
Huff, whose nickname from NFL Network's Brian Baldinger is Bugatti, also ranks top-5 in QB hits (No. 3), hurries (T-4) and pressures (No. 4).
Box Score Doesn't Tell the Full Story
While All-Pro DT Quinnen Williams has not had the same sack numbers early in the 2023 season compared to last season (5 through six games last season), he's still one of the league's best interior D-linemen in applying pressure on opposing quarterbacks. He ranks No. 5 among defensive tackles with an 88.1 defense grade (min. 50%) and No. 2 when the minimum is 80%. His 25 pressures are second in the league to Aaron Donald and he's tied for second with 20 QB hurries.
The No. 3 overall pick in 2019, Williams' 86.3 run-block grade is second in the NFL. His 5.0 missed tackle rate is second among DTs (min. 80%) and he's the only interior defensive lineman to have an interception this season.
TEs Big Piece of Jets Run Game
Jets TE C.J. Uzomah ranks No. 7 among tight ends this season (min. 20%) with a 74.4 run-block grade, helping the Green & White's No. 13-ranked rushing offense. Uzomah's 89.3 run-block grade between Weeks 3-5 ranked No. 2 among TEs.
Second-year TE Jeremy Ruckert, who had a reputation as a good run blocker at Ohio State, led the league with an 86.1 run block grade over the first two weeks of the season. He also has not allowed a QB pressure through the first six games.
Steady on Special Teams
Jets P Thomas Morstead has been one of the league's best punters early in the season. He ranks No. 5 with a 75.9 punting grade and that number shoots up to No. 2 among punters who have taken 80% of the snaps. He's had 34.5% of his punts returned, which is the third-lowest rate in the NFL. He also ranks top-10 in the league in net yards per punt (No. 7), punts inside the 20-yard line (No. 4), yard per punt return (No. 6) and hangtime (No. 7).