Jets PFF Grades | C.J. Mosley and Quincy Williams Top LB Tandem in NFL

Box Score Doesn't Tell the Full Story

While All-Pro DT Quinnen Williams has not had the same sack numbers early in the 2023 season compared to last season (5 through six games last season), he's still one of the league's best interior D-linemen in applying pressure on opposing quarterbacks. He ranks No. 5 among defensive tackles with an 88.1 defense grade (min. 50%) and No. 2 when the minimum is 80%. His 25 pressures are second in the league to Aaron Donald and he's tied for second with 20 QB hurries.

The No. 3 overall pick in 2019, Williams' 86.3 run-block grade is second in the NFL. His 5.0 missed tackle rate is second among DTs (min. 80%) and he's the only interior defensive lineman to have an interception this season.

TEs Big Piece of Jets Run Game

Jets TE C.J. Uzomah ranks No. 7 among tight ends this season (min. 20%) with a 74.4 run-block grade, helping the Green & White's No. 13-ranked rushing offense. Uzomah's 89.3 run-block grade between Weeks 3-5 ranked No. 2 among TEs.

Second-year TE Jeremy Ruckert, who had a reputation as a good run blocker at Ohio State, led the league with an 86.1 run block grade over the first two weeks of the season. He also has not allowed a QB pressure through the first six games.