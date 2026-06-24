Notebook | OC Frank Reich Says Chemistry in QB Room Is 'Phenomenal'

ST Coordinator Chris Banjo: Kickers 'Doing a Good Job'

What's not to love about an assistant coach, the Jets' ST coordinator Chris Banjo, walking into a press conference offering a hearty greeting.

"Beautiful people, good morning," he said. "Good morning. Good to see you again."

Last season, his first in charge of Jets special teams, Banjo presided over a unit that excelled in punt/kickoff returns and coverage while also benefitting from the consistency of veteran placekicker Nick Folk. Folk, however, left for Miami in free agency leaving the Green & White with a vacancy.

At present, the Jets have two kickers under consideration -- Cade Yorkand Jason Sanders.

"They're both consistently competitive, just in their approach, their process," Banjo said during minicamp. "They're very, very resilient in regards to some things that may go good or may not go good, and one snap and clear and they're onto the next thing, and they've been doing a good job of that so far."

Sanders, 30, the more experienced of the two, was the Dolphins' kicker for seven seasons (2018-24), but missed 2025 after sustaining a hip injury. Overall he has converted 187-of-221 field-goal attempts (84.6%) and 259-of-268 extra-point attempts (96.6%). In each of his two most recent seasons of action, Sanders connected from 57 yards; over his career he is 33 of 48 from 50-plus yards.

He was cut by Miami in March, signed with the Giants days later, but was subsequently cut on June 2.