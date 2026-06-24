Notebook | OC Frank Reich Says Chemistry in QB Room Is 'Phenomenal'

Jets HC Aaron Glenn on Thursday touched on the competition at quarterback among rookie Cade Klubnik, Bailey Zappe and Brady Cook to backup starter Geno Smith. Glenn called it an open competition as minicamp concluded, adding that training camp and preseason games would determine who becomes QB2.
OC Frank Reich, speaking on Wednesday, acknowledged a budding connection with Klubnik, the team's fourth-round selection in April's draft who was sidelined recently by a strained back.
"Well, first of all, do I think there was a connection?" Reich said. "Absolutely there was a connection, but because Cade is Cade, he knows how to make connections with people, that's one of his strengths and I think he's made connections with his team, with Geno, he and Geno, Bailey, Brady, they've all.
"The chemistry in the room is phenomenal. I think Cade has natural leadership instincts, like all the quarterbacks do in that room. It's hard to get to this area when you don't have that, but he's pretty charismatic like that. He's fun to talk to, he's easy to talk to, he has high emotional intelligence. Yeah, I mean, it's been good."
Check out the top photos from the Jets 2026 Mandatory Minicamp
DC Brian Duker on Four New Faces in New Places
From front to back, the Jets' defense includes a lot of new faces -- rookies and veterans -- that DC Brian Duker is charged with working into a cohesive and aggressive unit. During minicamp, Duker was asked about four of those newcomers.
- Edge David Bailey, the team's top draft pick, No. 2 overall, and what they've been working on: "All around for David. Really, everything that we do we really try to improve in every area, so with him it's just all of the things that we ask a defensive end to do as a pass rusher, as an edge setter, some drop responsibilities here and there, so just trying to improve in all those areas."
- DT T'Vondre Sweat, acquired in a trade with Tennessee: "Very happy with T-Sweat. He's shown what we thought he is; he's a big, strong, athletic guy that moves well."
- LB Demario Davis, signed in free agency: "For me, and I think everyone probably already had the perception, I've seen him win the Man of the Year awards and I kind of figured he was a great dude, but I hadn't really had a chance to interact with him day to day. So, he's been everything as advertised and more and so I've enjoyed that about working with Double-D."
- S Minkah Fitzpatrick, who worked with Duker during their time together in Miami and who was signed in free agency: "Minkah will continue to do what he's done. He's been a great pro in his career. He carries himself in a way that naturally promotes leadership. Guys respect him just because of the way that he goes about his business. He'll continue to do that, he'll continue to be a great example, he'll continue to communicate well, and the leadership happens naturally because of who he is as a person."
ST Coordinator Chris Banjo: Kickers 'Doing a Good Job'
What's not to love about an assistant coach, the Jets' ST coordinator Chris Banjo, walking into a press conference offering a hearty greeting.
"Beautiful people, good morning," he said. "Good morning. Good to see you again."
Last season, his first in charge of Jets special teams, Banjo presided over a unit that excelled in punt/kickoff returns and coverage while also benefitting from the consistency of veteran placekicker Nick Folk. Folk, however, left for Miami in free agency leaving the Green & White with a vacancy.
At present, the Jets have two kickers under consideration -- Cade Yorkand Jason Sanders.
"They're both consistently competitive, just in their approach, their process," Banjo said during minicamp. "They're very, very resilient in regards to some things that may go good or may not go good, and one snap and clear and they're onto the next thing, and they've been doing a good job of that so far."
Sanders, 30, the more experienced of the two, was the Dolphins' kicker for seven seasons (2018-24), but missed 2025 after sustaining a hip injury. Overall he has converted 187-of-221 field-goal attempts (84.6%) and 259-of-268 extra-point attempts (96.6%). In each of his two most recent seasons of action, Sanders connected from 57 yards; over his career he is 33 of 48 from 50-plus yards.
He was cut by Miami in March, signed with the Giants days later, but was subsequently cut on June 2.
Asked if he's surprised Sanders was available, Banjo said: "I wouldn't necessarily say I was surprised, more so because I wasn't necessarily paying attention to what's going on in the rest of the league, more so to what we had going on to the building. But when he became free, obviously, we made the move to bring him into the building."