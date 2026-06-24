Jets WR Isaiah Williams Spent the Offseason Training with Olympians

"His confidence believing that any time the ball is in his hands that he can make a play happen," special teams coordinator Chis Banjo said. "I think he has really good contact balance, I think his start-stop is phenomenal. So, there are a couple of different metrics that I think he possesses and talents that he possesses that really make him a tough down for anybody throughout the league and we just look forward to him being him on a consistent basis."

His two punt return TDs were the best by a Jet in the past 23 seasons, when Santana Moss reached the end zone twice in 2002. Williams and Kene Nwangwu had a majority of the Jets kickoff return workload and the team average of 29.9 yards per and was No. 1 in the NFL. As a receiver, Williams had 26 receptions for 193 yards.

"I love playing football and however I can get on the football field, as many times as I can get on the football field, that's what I want to do," said Williams, about anticipating a larger receiving role in his second season with the Jets (third overall). "If a larger role does come, I can't really control that, I'll be ready for it. I'll be ready."

In Frank Reich's offensive system, Williams likes how "you can put your own swagger on it," and with QB Geno Smith, he has a new mentor.