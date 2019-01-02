Jets Interview Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy for Head Coaching Vacancy

The Jets have interviewed Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for their head coaching vacancy.

In his sixth season with the Chiefs, Bieniemy was promoted to the team's offensive coordinator position prior to the 2018 campaign. The Chiefs led the NFL in both scoring (35.3 Pts/G) and total offense (425.6 Yds/G) while earning the AFC's No. 1 seed with a 12-4 record. Bieniemy's unit finished third in passing (309.7 Yds/G) and their 4.8 yards per carry average also ranked tied for fifth.

A running backs coach at UCLA from 2003-05, Bieniemy served in the same capacity for the Vikings (2006-10) and the Chiefs (2013-17). In between those two stints, Bieniemy was Colorado's offensive coordinator in 2011-12. He started his coaching career as the Buffaloes' RB coach from 2001-02.