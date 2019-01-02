Jets Interview Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy for Head Coaching Vacancy

The Jets have interviewed Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for their head coaching vacancy.
In his sixth season with the Chiefs, Bieniemy was promoted to the team's offensive coordinator position prior to the 2018 campaign. The Chiefs led the NFL in both scoring (35.3 Pts/G) and total offense (425.6 Yds/G) while earning the AFC's No. 1 seed with a 12-4 record. Bieniemy's unit finished third in passing (309.7 Yds/G) and their 4.8 yards per carry average also ranked tied for fifth.
A running backs coach at UCLA from 2003-05, Bieniemy served in the same capacity for the Vikings (2006-10) and the Chiefs (2013-17). In between those two stints, Bieniemy was Colorado's offensive coordinator in 2011-12. He started his coaching career as the Buffaloes' RB coach from 2001-02.
After playing collegiately at Colorado, Bieniemy was a second-round pick of the San Diego Chargers in the 1991 draft (No. 39 overall). He played nine pro seasons with three teams (San Diego 1991-94), Cincinnati (1995-98) and Philadelphia (1999), appearing in 124 games and rushing for 1,589 yards and 11 touchdowns and catching 146 passes for 1,223 yards. The New Orleans, LA native played for Chiefs head coach Andy Reid in his last pro year with the Eagles.