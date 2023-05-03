Jets Add Former Packers WR Randall Cobb

The Jets have signed veteran free agent WR Randall Cobb, reuniting the 13th-year pro with QB Aaron Rodgers for the third time and with offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett for the second time.

Cobb, who will turn 33 in late August, has assembled some prodigious career receiving figures: 625 receptions, 7,585 receiving yards and 53 touchdown catches in the regular season. And most of those connections have been with Rodgers. "RC" also has 47 catches for 596 yards and five more TDs in his 12 playoff games with "A-Rod" and the Pack.

The WR and QB first worked together when Cobb was Green Bay's second-round pick (64th overall) out of Kentucky in the 2011 NFL Draft and Rodgers was beginning his fourth season as the Packers' starter. From 2011-18, Cobb had the first 470 catches of his career, and he, Rodgers and the Pack went to the playoffs six straight years.

Cobb (5-10, 195) left the Packers as a free agent and headed for the Lone Star State, playing for Dallas in 2019 and Houston in 2020. But Rodgers and the Packers wanted him back so Green Bay sent a sixth-round pick to the Texans at the start of training camp in 2021. Cobb added 89 more regular-season catches to his résumé the past two years and another playoff appearance after the '21 season.

Hackett, now the Jets' new offensive coordinator, was Green Bay's OC from 2019-21 and coached Cobb and Rodgers together in '21. Cobb played 12 games that season with three starts and logged 28 receptions for 375 yards and five TDs, his most over the past five seasons. With one TD grab from Rodgers last season, Cobb has at least one TD and usually a lot more in every one of his 12 NFL seasons.