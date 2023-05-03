Transactions

Jets Add Former Packers WR Randall Cobb

13th-Year Pro Has Totaled 625 Catches, 7,585 Receiving Yards & 53 TDs, Mostly on Passes from Aaron Rodgers

May 03, 2023 at 06:19 PM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

16x9 Cobb

The Jets have signed veteran free agent WR Randall Cobb, reuniting the 13th-year pro with QB Aaron Rodgers for the third time and with offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett for the second time.

Cobb, who will turn 33 in late August, has assembled some prodigious career receiving figures: 625 receptions, 7,585 receiving yards and 53 touchdown catches in the regular season. And most of those connections have been with Rodgers. "RC" also has 47 catches for 596 yards and five more TDs in his 12 playoff games with "A-Rod" and the Pack.

The WR and QB first worked together when Cobb was Green Bay's second-round pick (64th overall) out of Kentucky in the 2011 NFL Draft and Rodgers was beginning his fourth season as the Packers' starter. From 2011-18, Cobb had the first 470 catches of his career, and he, Rodgers and the Pack went to the playoffs six straight years.

Cobb (5-10, 195) left the Packers as a free agent and headed for the Lone Star State, playing for Dallas in 2019 and Houston in 2020. But Rodgers and the Packers wanted him back so Green Bay sent a sixth-round pick to the Texans at the start of training camp in 2021. Cobb added 89 more regular-season catches to his résumé the past two years and another playoff appearance after the '21 season.

Hackett, now the Jets' new offensive coordinator, was Green Bay's OC from 2019-21 and coached Cobb and Rodgers together in '21. Cobb played 12 games that season with three starts and logged 28 receptions for 375 yards and five TDs, his most over the past five seasons. With one TD grab from Rodgers last season, Cobb has at least one TD and usually a lot more in every one of his 12 NFL seasons.

In addition to Rodgers and Hackett, the Jets also signed former Packers WR Allen Lazard, QB Tim Boyle and T Billy Turner this offseason.

Related Content

news

What Is Sauce Gardner's First Impression of Jets QB Aaron Rodgers?

Duo Went to Watch Knicks-Heat in Game 2; Second-Year CB Eager to Learn from Future Hall of Fame QB

news

OC Nathaniel Hackett Says QB Aaron Rodgers Makes Jets Better 'Just by Walking In' the Building

Coaching Link to Robert Saleh Dates to Their Days as Assistants in Jacksonville

news

Jets Draft Pick Carter Warren Keeps It Close to Home

Pitt OL Another Versatile 'Value Pick' of GM Joe Douglas

news

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers Could Pick Up Where He Left Off in 2021

New Green & White QB's Key Numbers from Last Season Stack Up Well vs. Jets' All-Time Season Stats

news

Jets and Atlantic Health System Announce Youth Football CPR and AED Education Sessions

Sessions will be Held at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center from June Through August in Advance of the Fall Youth Football Season

news

Aaron Rodgers Could Be Latest Star QB to Find Success in Second Act

Joe Montana, Peyton Manning, Tom Brady All Moved On to New Teams and Had Old-Time  Success

news

C Joe Tippmann Has All the Skills to Succeed, Plus a Personal Jets Connection

Former Green & White Tackle Jason Fabini Has Worked with the 2nd-Round Pick from Wisconsin Since 5th Grade

news

Jets Sign OL Billy Turner

Veteran Has Started 75 Games; Taken Snaps at Tackle and Guard

news

8 Things to Know About New Jets Veteran QB Aaron Rodgers

He's a Fan of Jeopardy!, TV Comedies & 'The Championship Belt,' and Will Always Value His Green Bay Roots

news

Will McDonald Has a Flair for the Spectacular

Jets' First-Round Pick, a Pass-Rushing Force at Iowa State, Says He's Retired From Jumping Over Cars

news

Jets Undrafted Free Agent Tracker

Get the Latest Jets Buzz from Media and College Reports on the Jets Undrafted Free Agents

Advertising