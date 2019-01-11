Adam Gase Is Jets' Choice for Head Coach

The New York Jets have named Adam Gase their new head coach.

Gase will become the 19th head coach to lead the Jets in the regular season when he takes the sideline for the Green & White's 2019 opener.

"At the onset of the interview process, I wanted to hire a head coach who was the right person and the right fit for our organization," Jets CEO Christopher Johnson said. "We talked to a number of excellent candidates and it became clear to me that Adam was the person who will help us establish a winning program and a winning culture."

Among the people from around the NFL who had reactions to the Jets' choice was none other than Peyton Manning, who teamed up with Gase, his offensive coordinator on the record-breaking 2013-14 Denver Broncos. Manning spoke with Johnson on Wednesday night and offered words of high praise for the Jets' new coach, who will turn 41 in March.

"Adam is a young, creative mind, but he also has 22 years of coaching experience. He is an innovator whose path saw him succeed at both the college and the NFL levels," Johnson said. "He has helped a number of different quarterbacks, at various stages of their careers, reach new heights. We think Sam (Darnold) will continue to develop under his tutelage, but we made the decision because of Adam's vision for the entire football team."

Jets fans are familiar with Gase's work. He most recently served as the Miami Dolphins' head coach from 2016-18. He led the Dolphins to a 23-25 record and a playoff berth in his first season as an NFL head coach in '16 — their first time in the NFL postseason since 2008. And his record also includes a 10-8 mark in the AFC East.

In one-score games since 2016, Gase led the Dolphins to an NFL-best winning percentage of 76.9% with a 20-6 mark.

Before Miami, Gase was the offensive coordinator for HC John Fox and Denver in 2013-14 and for Fox with Chicago in 2015. In 2013, he called the plays for the Manning-led Broncos offense that finished No. 1 in the NFL in total yardage, passing yardage and in scoring with a single-season-record 606 points and played the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLVIII at MetLife Stadium. Manning threw a league-record 55 touchdown passes that season and was named NFL MVP.

Gase and Manning were together again in 2014 in orchestrating the league's No. 4 offense in total yards and passing yards and the No. 2 outfit in points scored as the Broncos returned to the playoffs. Denver's 486 points that season were the third-highest single-season total in franchise history, and Manning threw for 94 TDs in '13 and '14 combined.

In Gase's three seasons as coordinator with the Broncos and Bears, eight different offensive players made the Pro Bowl, one at every position and including three different offensive linemen.

"This was a thorough process and we had the opportunity to speak with some outstanding people," said GM Mike Maccagnan, who assisted Johnson in the search. "Adam is an experienced teacher who has a great passion for the game. His work with quarterbacks has been well-documented, but he is a good communicator who will build an excellent staff. He can't wait to get started and I'm eager to work with him as well."

Gase actually began his coaching career at Michigan State, serving as an assistant to Nick Saban's Spartans coaching staff while he was an MSU undergrad. He moved on to graduate assistant for coach Nick Saban's LSU team in 2000 and the Tigers' recruiting assistant in 2001-02.