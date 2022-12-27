DC Jeff Ulbrich on C.J. Mosley's Selection to Pro Bowl: 'That Makes My Heart Happy'

Gardner became the second Jets rookie to be named to the Pro Bowl joining S Erik McMillan (1988). Additionally, Jets legends RB Emerson Boozer (1966), QB Joe Namath (1965) and RB Matt Snell (1964) all were added to the AFL All-Star Game rosters in their first professional seasons.

"His talent from the day he stepped into this building has been undeniable," Ulbrich said about Gardner. "His approach is the stuff that I think impressed us the most. He approaches this game like a veteran already. So excited for him and his future and to think he made the Pro Bowl, and he is absolutely just scratching the surface of what he can become."

Gardner was also named a starter, the third rookie to start in the Pro Bowl and one of 13 defensive rookies to start the all-star event. His counterpart D.J. Reed was named an alternate. Ulbrich attributed a lot of the Cincinnati product's success to guidance from Reed – in his fifth pro season.

"D.J. has provided the greatest example that he could have had as a rookie," Ulbrich said. "As far as how to operate on a day-to-day basis as a pro because he does it at the highest level."

Despite being named an alternate, Ulbrich believes the veteran defensive back's deserved a nod but hopes Reed's standout season sets him up for future consideration as a starter.