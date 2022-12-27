DC Jeff Ulbrich on C.J. Mosley's Selection to Pro Bowl: 'That Makes My Heart Happy'

CB Sauce Gardner Second Jets Rookie to Be Named to All-Star Event

Dec 27, 2022 at 09:00 AM
SEP 3, 2021, Olean, NY: OnCore Fall bag and ball colors. Photo by Craig Melvin.
John Pullano

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

E_SS3_0476-mosley-thumb

In Jeff Ulbrich's second season as defensive coordinator, his defense has made a massive leap from the NFL's worst scoring defense in 2021 to No. 4 in 2022, and as a result 3 of his standout players were rewarded with Pro Bowl selections – rookie CB Sauce Gardner, LB C.J. Mosley and DL Quinnen Williams.

The Green & White's contingent is the most of any team in the AFC and tied for the most in the NFL with the 49ers and the Cowboys.

Leading the NFL's No. 4 scoring defense, Mosley, a team captain, earned his fifth Pro Bowl selection and first with the Jets. He is No. 5 in the NFL with 142 tackles this season. In his two seasons under defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, Mosley has made 310 tackles – his career-high in any two-season span and third-most in the NFL.

"That makes my heart happy," Ulbrich said about Mosley's selection. "Because there is no human within this game that works as hard as he does and is as consistent as he is and means as much to a defense as he does. For him to get the nod is huge."

Williams, the No. 3 selection in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Alabama, Williams was selected to his first Pro Bowl after being named an alternate last season. With two games left in the regular season, Williams has a career-high 12 sacks. Among defensive tackles, Williams was the top vote-getter among fans. vote-getter and Ulbrich said it was a no-brainer.

"I think that was the absolute, most obvious one," Ulbrich said. "I think really right now, he's probably playing as dominant as any defensive player, not just defensive linemen, in this league."

Gardner became the second Jets rookie to be named to the Pro Bowl joining S Erik McMillan (1988). Additionally, Jets legends RB Emerson Boozer (1966), QB Joe Namath (1965) and RB Matt Snell (1964) all were added to the AFL All-Star Game rosters in their first professional seasons.

"His talent from the day he stepped into this building has been undeniable," Ulbrich said about Gardner. "His approach is the stuff that I think impressed us the most. He approaches this game like a veteran already. So excited for him and his future and to think he made the Pro Bowl, and he is absolutely just scratching the surface of what he can become."

Gardner was also named a starter, the third rookie to start in the Pro Bowl and one of 13 defensive rookies to start the all-star event. His counterpart D.J. Reed was named an alternate. Ulbrich attributed a lot of the Cincinnati product's success to guidance from Reed – in his fifth pro season.

"D.J. has provided the greatest example that he could have had as a rookie," Ulbrich said. "As far as how to operate on a day-to-day basis as a pro because he does it at the highest level."

Despite being named an alternate, Ulbrich believes the veteran defensive back's deserved a nod but hopes Reed's standout season sets him up for future consideration as a starter.

"Sometimes he needs that exceptional year, which I would say this year was that for him, to get some offseason of some noise and some attention," Ulbrich said. "And then back that up with another stellar year and I think that's a no-brainer that he gets in."

Gallery | Top Photos of the 2023 Jets Pro Bowl Selections

See the best photos of the 2023 Jets Pro Bowl selections, including C.J. Mosley, Quinnen Williams, Sauce Gardner and Justin Hardee.

pro bowl thumb
1 / 47
LB C.J. Mosley
2 / 47

LB C.J. Mosley

LB C.J. Mosley
3 / 47

LB C.J. Mosley

LB C.J. Mosley
4 / 47

LB C.J. Mosley

LB C.J. Mosley
5 / 47

LB C.J. Mosley

LB C.J. Mosley
6 / 47

LB C.J. Mosley

LB C.J. Mosley
7 / 47

LB C.J. Mosley

LB C.J. Mosley
8 / 47

LB C.J. Mosley

LB C.J. Mosley
9 / 47

LB C.J. Mosley

LB C.J. Mosley
10 / 47

LB C.J. Mosley

LB C.J. Mosley
11 / 47

LB C.J. Mosley

DL Quinnen Williams
12 / 47

DL Quinnen Williams

DL Quinnen Williams
13 / 47

DL Quinnen Williams

DL Quinnen Williams
14 / 47

DL Quinnen Williams

DL Quinnen Williams
15 / 47

DL Quinnen Williams

DL Quinnen Williams
16 / 47

DL Quinnen Williams

DL Quinnen Williams
17 / 47

DL Quinnen Williams

DL Quinnen Williams
18 / 47

DL Quinnen Williams

DL Quinnen Williams
19 / 47

DL Quinnen Williams

DL Quinnen Williams
20 / 47

DL Quinnen Williams

DL Quinnen Williams
21 / 47

DL Quinnen Williams

CB Sauce Gardner
22 / 47

CB Sauce Gardner

CB Sauce Gardner
23 / 47

CB Sauce Gardner

CB Sauce Gardner
24 / 47

CB Sauce Gardner

CB Sauce Gardner
25 / 47

CB Sauce Gardner

CB Sauce Gardner
26 / 47

CB Sauce Gardner

CB Sauce Gardner
27 / 47

CB Sauce Gardner

CB Sauce Gardner
28 / 47

CB Sauce Gardner

CB Sauce Gardner
29 / 47

CB Sauce Gardner

CB Sauce Gardner
30 / 47

CB Sauce Gardner

CB Sauce Gardner
31 / 47

CB Sauce Gardner

ST Justin Hardee
32 / 47

ST Justin Hardee

ST Justin Hardee
33 / 47

ST Justin Hardee

ST Justin Hardee
34 / 47

ST Justin Hardee

ST Justin Hardee
35 / 47

ST Justin Hardee

ST Justin Hardee
36 / 47

ST Justin Hardee

ST Justin Hardee
37 / 47

ST Justin Hardee

ST Justin Hardee
38 / 47

ST Justin Hardee

ST Justin Hardee
39 / 47

ST Justin Hardee

ST Justin Hardee
40 / 47

ST Justin Hardee

ST Justin Hardee
41 / 47

ST Justin Hardee

CB D.J. Reed, Alternate
42 / 47

CB D.J. Reed, Alternate

CB D.J. Reed, Alternate
43 / 47

CB D.J. Reed, Alternate

WR Garrett Wilson, Alternate
44 / 47

WR Garrett Wilson, Alternate

WR Garrett Wilson, Alternate
45 / 47

WR Garrett Wilson, Alternate

WR Braxton Berrios, Alternate
46 / 47

WR Braxton Berrios, Alternate

WR Braxton Berrios, Alternate
47 / 47

WR Braxton Berrios, Alternate

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Notebook | Jets HC Robert Saleh on Playoffs: 'Everyone Knows Anything Can Happen'

For C.J. Mosley, Pro Bowl Is Fine, but He Hopes to Be Playing in a Big Game

news

Four Jets Named to 2023 Pro Bowl

DL Quinnen Williams, CB Sauce Gardner, LB C.J. Mosley, ST Justin Hardee Selected to First Games

news

Jets S Jamal Adams Keeps Focus on Playoffs at 2020 Pro Bowl

Safety Prepping for Second-Straight Appearance in the Pro Bowl on Sunday in Orlando

news

Jamal Adams Named Defensive MVP in AFC Pro Bowl Win

Safety Leads Jets Contingent with Sack & Interception in NFL's All-Star Game in Orlando

news

Jason Myers Is Getting a Kick out of the Pro Bowl Lifestyle

Jets K Says It's 'Awesome' to Be Hanging with Jamal, 'Dre and the AFC All-Stars This Week

news

Enjoying His First Pro Bowl, Andre Roberts Hopes for a Second Act with the Jets

NFL's Top Return Man Pleased the Green & White Retained Special Teams Coordinator Brant Boyer

news

Jamal Adams Goes Full Speed Ahead into His First Pro Bowl

Jets Safety Talks Up HC Adam Gase, DC Gregg Williams & Being an NFL All-Star

Advertising