C Joe Tippmann Has All the Skills to Succeed, Plus a Personal Jets Connection

And Fabini, who worked with Tippmann through his scholastic career at Bishop Dwenger in Fort Wayne, IN, and at UW, confirms his feelings for his O-line protégé.

"I'm excited for Joe, and even more that he's going to be a Jet," Fabini told newyorkjets.com. He's a great kid and will work his ass off and compete."

Despite being predominantly a tackle, Fabini dispensed plenty of general knowledge to Tippmann over the years. He also played his HS ball at Bishop Dwenger, excelled at the University of Cincinnati, went to the Jets as their fourth-round pick (111th overall) in the 1998 draft, and immediately became a Green & White starter for his next nine seasons, at RT and LT. After his retirement as a player, he eventually returned to Bishop Dwenger as an assistant football coach in 2017.

All of Tippmann's smarts, toughness and reliability have paid off. He also brings with him to the pros his coachability and likability. And, after being a Jets fan from afar for so many seasons, before a single rookie minicamp practice, he already has an appreciation for Douglas' and HC Robert Saleh's version of the team from his Top-30 visit.

"I was able to sit down, meet the staff, and get a feel for the culture, something I enjoyed being able to do," Tippmann said. "Even back then, before the draft, I was excited about the Jets."

And now, Douglas said, he and the Jets are excited about working Tippmann into their operation.

"Joe's got excellent size, excellent feet, can bend, he's great on the move. With his athleticism, he can provide a lot of versatility to our interior, which has been a hallmark of ours," the GM said.