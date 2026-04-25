Jets Say Board 'Wide Open' Heading Into Day 3 of NFL Draft

After selecting an NFL-high three players in the first round Thursday night, the Jets traded down in Round 2 and took Indiana CB D'Angelo Ponds with the 50th overall selection.
"Love the player," said HC Aaron Glenn. "Tough, aggressive (and) comes from a winning program. That is something that has been constant about what we've been doing. He's a damn good player."
The Jets found a trade partner in Detroit, sending their 44th overall pick to the Lions and acquiring the Lions' 50th overall selection plus a fourth-rounder (No. 128).
"We felt good with where the board was at (at 44) with a good group of players – 6-7 players who we really liked," GM Darren Mougey said. "So that 50 mark was good, and we had our eye on Ponds and had a good feel that he potentially could still be there. And he was and at it worked out."
A second-team All-American last season, Ponds (5-8,182) started 15 games for the Hoosiers and totaled 61 tackles, 10 pass breakups, 3 TFL and 2 INTs (one he returned for a TD) plus a blocked punt. He had a 43.5-inch vertical jump at the combine and then followed that up with a 4.38 time in the 40-yard dash at IU's pro day.
"He's just been a productive football player despite the size limitations," Mougey said. "He finds a way to get stops, he covers guys, he's one of the better tacklers in this draft regardless of position. So excited to have him."
It won't take Ponds long to find a familiar face in the locker room. The Jets ended night one of the draft with a trade-up, sending the first pick of the second round (No. 33 overall) and a fifth-round compensatory (No. 179 overall) to San Francisco to select another Hoosier standout No. 30 overall. Wideout Omar Cooper Jr. (6-0, 199) played in 42 games at IU, amassing 115 receptions for 1,798 yards (15.6) and 22 TDs.
Mougey started talking to teams late in Round 1 and he found a dancing partner in the 49ers.
"We were talking about it internally and we had some conversations with some the teams there at the back of the first," Mougey said. "To give up pick 179, that comp(ensatory) fifth, to up and just secure the player, not take any risks that he might go and to get the fifth-year option, we thought it was a no-brainer and glad it worked out."
The Jets opened their draft proceedings with the selection of Texas Tech edge David Bailey (6-4, 251) at No. 2 overall. The Jets liked Bailey's explosiveness and twitch, and he had the production to match. Over 46 college games at Stanford (32) and Texas Tech (14), Bailey racked up 29 sacks and 42 TFL. He was unblockable last season at Tech, leading the FBS with 14.5 sacks and adding a Big 12 best 19.5 TFL.
"I think we feel really good about the edge group," Mougey said after adding Bailey and free agents Kingsley Enagbare and Joseph Ossai. "You never have enough of those guys and David's still a rookie. These guys coming out, I don't care whether they're first-round picks or seventh-round picks, there is development there, there is a lot to learn. He's going to come in, he's going to help, he's going to contribute for sure, but he's still going to learn like the rest of the rookies."
While Bailey posted an impressive 4.51 in the 40-yard dash at the combine, former Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq (6-3, 241) – the Jets' pick 14 selections later at No. 16 overall – set the record for the fastest 40-yard dash by a tight end in Indy with a 4.39. Last season, Sadiq set the school record for a tight end with 51 receptions and he led all FBS TEs with 8 TDs.
"Unique Sadiq, it's not often you see a guy 240 pounds running a 4.39," Mougey said. "You see the speed on film and just giving us a weapon some versatility on offense to get in some 12 personnel, to get into different tight end packages and move him out. It should be really fun for Frank (Reich) and the offensive staff and good for the offense."
The Jets made some inquires with teams about acquiring a third-round pick, but they stood pat following Cooper's selection.
"We called on a few there at the end, but it just didn't materialize," Mougey said. "We feel good about where the board's at going into tomorrow with the three picks in the fourth round (Nos. 103, 128 and 140) and the two in the seventh (Nos. 228 and 242)."
Before returning to the scouting wing, Mougey was asked if the Jets are interested in drafting a quarterback on Saturday.
"The board's wide open," Mougey said. "Just sticking to the theme of taking good players that can help the team. I wouldn't commit to any one position."