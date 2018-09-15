7 Points: 1-0 Jets Set for Home Opener vs. 1-0 Dolphins

This is the second of the Jets' three-games-in-11-days start. That might be a disadvantage in some matchups. But since the Dolphins are coming off the longest game in NFL history — it took 7 hours, 8 minutes due to two lightning delays before they secured their 27-20 win over the Titans last Sunday — that should put the long-time AFC East foes on an equal footing as they battle for at least a piece of first place.

Here are seven more points of interest for Sunday's Jets-Fins-fest in the Meadowlands (1 p.m. ET kickoff):

1. Sam in the Clutch

What can Darnold do for an encore in his home debut before Jets Nation? One thing is to continue his "crunch"-down passing success. On third and fourth downs at Detroit, Darnold was 6-for-6 for 95 yards, six first downs and the long-ball TD to Robby Anderson. Small sample size, yes, but that still calculates to a perfect 158.3 passer rating. The last Jets QB to do that in a win: Chad Pennington vs. Seattle in 2004. Also, Sam could get back a key third-down target in WR Jermaine Kearse (abdomen), who was close to being activated for the Lions. Kearse led the Jets last season with 37 first-down receptions and 13 third-down conversion catches.