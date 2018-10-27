7 Points: Jets Face Tough Road Test Against 'Da Bears'

The Jets continue the NFC North stretch of their schedule with their first game against the Bears at Soldier field in eight years. Jeremy Bates remembers the setting well.

"Great city, great fans, great tradition, great ownership," said Bates, the Jets offensive coordinator who was the Bears' QBs coach in 2012. "It's old-school football. They take it seriously. It reminds me of the SEC, that kind of tradition. I'm looking forward to going back and playing in Chicago."

Head coach Todd Bowles also has a connection to the Windy City and it's Bears first-year head coach Matt Nagy.

"Matt's dad was my high school defensive line coach when I was at Elizabeth," Bowles said. "I watched Matt grow up. We coached together in Philadelphia. So I've known Matt pretty much his whole life. ... Outstanding coach, very intelligent."

Of course, the main goal is not reuniting with an old coaching buddy or an old home. The Jets are fighting to return to .500 at 4-4 after their home loss to Minnesota while the Bears are fighting to go over .500 at 4-3 after their home loss to New England. The Green & White also are sorting through a rash of recent injuries. But Bowles said his team is not in "woe is us" mode.

"It's going to be tough," he said. "It's a road trip for us coming off a loss. ... We'll be ready to play."

Here are seven more points of interest for Sunday's Jets-Bears clash (1 p.m. ET kickoff):