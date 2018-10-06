7 Points: Jets and Their Fans Lying in Wait for Broncos

5. Those Tasty Turnovers

One consolation prize for the Jets in the loss to the Jaguars was a 3-0 win in the turnover battle. They have six interceptions now, fifth-most in the NFL, and 10 takeaways, tied for third, and New Jack City, a.k.a. the Jets secondary, has produced six of those TAs. The Broncos on the other hand have fumbled only once and are one of four NFL teams not to have lost a fumble. Yet QB Case Keenum, whose only previous outing vs. the Jets was the Los Angeles Rams' 9-6 MetLife win in 2016, is feeling some heat from the Mile High fans and media as one of three NFL QBs to have thrown six picks this season. Darnold has thrown five but had no giveaways vs. the Jags.

6. Maye Day

Darnold pointed out that S Marcus Maye is "really looking forward to getting out there in front of the fans as well." Good point. Maye missed the Dolphins home opener working back from injury. Bowles said of Maye's first action last week at Jacksonville: "He looked good getting his feet wet. He tackled physical, he was in the right place, he didn't get a whole bunch of action but the plays he had to make, he made." If Maye goes (he's listed as questionable), more plays await as Keenum tries to get the ball to his two accomplished wideouts, Emmanuel Sanders and Demaryius Thomas