7 Points: Jets and Their Fans Lying in Wait for Broncos

Oct 06, 2018 at 03:15 PM
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

Call it Darnold's Home Debut, Take Two.

Rookie QB Sam Darnold's regular-season introduction to his new fan base in Week 2 didn't go as planned as the Jets fell to the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium, 20-12. So now after that trying September schedule, Sammy and the Jets come home again, this time for the start of a three-game homestand against the Denver Broncos at MetLife.

The affection is still there, the fans for Sam and Sam for the fans.

"Yeah, it's really cool to know that for the next three games we're playing in front of our fans," Darnold said. "It's always such a pleasure to be able to come out there and know that the fans have got our backs and we're just going to continue to play our ball, but it's awesome to be able to do it at home."

Of course, affection has its limits. After an opening-night win at Detroit followed by three losses, the Jets don't need to extend that streak to four losses, which would equal the longest under head coach Todd Bowles. Much better for all involved to get a one-game winning streak going, and to extend the Broncos' losing skid to three following their late home fall-from-ahead on Monday night against the Chiefs.

It won't be easy, said Bowles.

"They run the ball very well, they've got two explosive backs, two huge receivers, one quick receiver, quarterback is playing good, offensive line is blocking, obviously they have premier pass rushers, great corners, Brandon Marshall is playing good ball in the middle, they have smart safeties and very solid, disciplined D-linemen," Bowles said. Conclusion: "Well-coached team."

Maybe he's biased? The two head coaches in this game are former DBs — Bowles was a Redskins safety, Vance Joseph the one-time Jets rookie free agent cornerback.

Here are seven more points of interest on Sunday's Jets-Broncos game (1 p.m. ET kickoff):

1. Rivalry Reversal
This original AFL rivalry hasn't gone the Green & White's way of late. The Broncos hold a 19-15-1 edge overall after winning five of the last six, including last year's home shutout. And the Jets could even things up at their place at 8-8-1 if they take this one after dropping three of the last four in the Meadowlands. Their last home win, by 19-13, came in '02, with Laveranues Coles catching the go-ahead TD pass from Chad Pennington and Marvin Jones notching 19 tackles. Another trend in need of reversing: The last time the Jets registered at least two wins in a three-game homestand was 1998. In four three-game stands since then, they've won zero or one game.

2. Road Woes
While the Jets, after three of four on the road to start the season, are happy to be home. Denver, after three of four at home to start the season, has to be leery about the road ahead. Since 2017, the Broncos have a 1-8 away record, better than only the Browns' 0-10, and other road rankings aren't much better:

TEAM RECORD RANK TEAM PTS/GM RANK TEAM TO DIFF RANK
CLE 0-10 32nd MIA 13.9 32nd OAK –15 32nd
DEN 1-8 31st ARZ 14.2 31st CLE –14 31st
NYJ 2-9 t-29th DEN 14.6 30th DEN –12 30th
HOU 2-9 t-29th CHI 15.5 29th HOU –10 29th

Also FWIW, the Broncs, a little beat up after their Monday night loss to the Chiefs, were 0-4 last year in games after primetime appearances.

3. Rookie Rushers Rising
Who is Phillip Lindsay? you might ask. The Jets need to know because Lindsay, the wild-haired 5'8", 190-pound Denver native, Colorado back and undrafted rookie free agent has been an NFL sensation. He leads the Broncos with 267 rushing yards and his 5.9 yards/carry is fourth-best in the NFL. And he and third-round rookie Royce Freeman spearhead the Broncos rushing attack that is third in the NFL in yards/game and second with 5.6 yards/carry. The Avery Williamson-led run defense is allowing a decent 3.8 yards/carry. Something closer to the latter than the former is recommended for the Green & White on Sunday.

4. The Von and Only
Sam Darnold has been pressured by some top sackers already in his young career — Miami's Cameron Wake, Cleveland's Myles Garrett, Jacksonville's Calais Campbell. This week, said Bowles, "We've got our hands full." Denver LB Von Miller has 87.5 career sacks, most in the NFL in the last eight seasons. Four of those sacks have come this year. And 4.5 have come in his three career meetings with Jets QBs. Miller is respectful of the rookie: "I don't know nothin' about drafting quarterbacks but I thought he was the No. 1 pick for sure. ... He's been playing pretty well." But after dropping Mark Sanchez, Geno Smith and Josh McCown, he'd love to hang a Darnold pelt on his wall.

Throwback: Jets-Broncos Through the Years

Best Images from the Series with Denver

New York Jets running back Johnny Johnson (39) blocks for quarterback Boomer Esiason (7) as Denver Broncos linebacker Karl Mecklenberg (17) reaches for the ball in second half action of their NFL football game at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sept. 11, 1994. The Jets won 25-22. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
1 / 28

New York Jets running back Johnny Johnson (39) blocks for quarterback Boomer Esiason (7) as Denver Broncos linebacker Karl Mecklenberg (17) reaches for the ball in second half action of their NFL football game at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sept. 11, 1994. The Jets won 25-22. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Associated Press
New York Jets tightend Joel Dreessen (83) is tackled by Denver Broncos linebacker Ian Gold (52) after Dreessen pulled in his first NFL pass during the fourth quarter in Denver on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2005. Moving in to assist on the play for Denver is John Lynch (47) and Darrent Williams (27). (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
2 / 28

New York Jets tightend Joel Dreessen (83) is tackled by Denver Broncos linebacker Ian Gold (52) after Dreessen pulled in his first NFL pass during the fourth quarter in Denver on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2005. Moving in to assist on the play for Denver is John Lynch (47) and Darrent Williams (27). (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Associated Press
New York Jets wide receiver Santonio Holmes (10) tries to break a tackle by Denver Broncos cornerback Champ Bailey (24) as Denver Broncos free safety Quinton Carter (28) helps defend in the first quarter of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2011, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
3 / 28

New York Jets wide receiver Santonio Holmes (10) tries to break a tackle by Denver Broncos cornerback Champ Bailey (24) as Denver Broncos free safety Quinton Carter (28) helps defend in the first quarter of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2011, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press
New York Jets running back Joe McKnight (25) runs during an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and the New York Jets Thursday, Nov. 17, 2011, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
4 / 28

New York Jets running back Joe McKnight (25) runs during an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and the New York Jets Thursday, Nov. 17, 2011, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press
New York Jets nose tackle Sione Pouha (91) tackles Denver Broncos running back Willis McGahee (23) in the third quarter of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2011, in Denver. (AP Photo/Barry Gutierrez)
5 / 28

New York Jets nose tackle Sione Pouha (91) tackles Denver Broncos running back Willis McGahee (23) in the third quarter of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2011, in Denver. (AP Photo/Barry Gutierrez)

Associated Press
New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez (6) sets to pass during an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and the New York Jets Sunday, Oct. 17, 2010, in Denver. (AP Photo/ Ed Andrieski )
6 / 28

New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez (6) sets to pass during an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and the New York Jets Sunday, Oct. 17, 2010, in Denver. (AP Photo/ Ed Andrieski )

Ed Andrieski/Associated Press
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2014, file photo, Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman (23) fumbles the ball as he is tackled by New York Jets defensive end Sheldon Richardson (91) during the third quarter of an NFL football game in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
7 / 28

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2014, file photo, Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman (23) fumbles the ball as he is tackled by New York Jets defensive end Sheldon Richardson (91) during the third quarter of an NFL football game in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Associated Press
New York Jets tight end Jace Amaro (88) catches a touchdown pass against Denver Broncos strong safety T.J. Ward (43) during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
8 / 28

New York Jets tight end Jace Amaro (88) catches a touchdown pass against Denver Broncos strong safety T.J. Ward (43) during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Associated Press
During an NFL football game the Denver Broncos and the New York Jets line up Thursday, Nov. 17, 2011, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
9 / 28

During an NFL football game the Denver Broncos and the New York Jets line up Thursday, Nov. 17, 2011, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press
Denver Broncos wide receiver Eddie Royal, left, is hit hard by New York Jets cornerback Drew Coleman, right, afdter missing a pass from Kyle Orton during the second quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 17, 2010, in Denver. The Jets won 24-20. (AP Photo/Barry Gutierrez)
10 / 28

Denver Broncos wide receiver Eddie Royal, left, is hit hard by New York Jets cornerback Drew Coleman, right, afdter missing a pass from Kyle Orton during the second quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 17, 2010, in Denver. The Jets won 24-20. (AP Photo/Barry Gutierrez)

Associated Press
Denver Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow (15) is tackled by New York Jets linebacker Bryan Thomas during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 17, 2010, in Denver. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)
11 / 28

Denver Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow (15) is tackled by New York Jets linebacker Bryan Thomas during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 17, 2010, in Denver. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)

Joe Mahoney/Associated Press
Denver Broncos kicker Jason Elam (1) follows through with a 44 yard field goal during the thrid quarter of the AFC Championship against the New York Jets Sunday, Jan. 17, 1999 at Mile High Stadium in Denver. Broncos' Tom Rouen holds the kick.(AP Photo/Kevin Higley)
12 / 28

Denver Broncos kicker Jason Elam (1) follows through with a 44 yard field goal during the thrid quarter of the AFC Championship against the New York Jets Sunday, Jan. 17, 1999 at Mile High Stadium in Denver. Broncos' Tom Rouen holds the kick.(AP Photo/Kevin Higley)

Associated Press
New York Jets quarterback Vinny Testaverde winds up to fire a pass during the AFC Championship game against the Denver Broncos in Denver, Sunday, Jan. 17, 1999. The Jets lost to the Broncos 23-10. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
13 / 28

New York Jets quarterback Vinny Testaverde winds up to fire a pass during the AFC Championship game against the Denver Broncos in Denver, Sunday, Jan. 17, 1999. The Jets lost to the Broncos 23-10. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Associated Press
Denver Broncos cornerback Champ Bailey (24) tackles New York Jets wide receiver Santonio Holmes (10) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 17, 2010, in Denver. (AP Photo/ Ed Andrieski )
14 / 28

Denver Broncos cornerback Champ Bailey (24) tackles New York Jets wide receiver Santonio Holmes (10) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 17, 2010, in Denver. (AP Photo/ Ed Andrieski )

Ed Andrieski/Associated Press
New York Jets quarterback Brett Favre, left, hands the ball off to Thomas Jones during the first quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 30, 2008 at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
15 / 28

New York Jets quarterback Brett Favre, left, hands the ball off to Thomas Jones during the first quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 30, 2008 at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Associated Press
New York Jets' Leon Washington (29) breaks away from Denver Broncos' Vernon Fox during the third quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 30, 2008 at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
16 / 28

New York Jets' Leon Washington (29) breaks away from Denver Broncos' Vernon Fox during the third quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 30, 2008 at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Associated Press
New York Jets quarterback Brett Favre looks for a receiver during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov. 30, 2008 at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The Broncos beat the Jets 34-17. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
17 / 28

New York Jets quarterback Brett Favre looks for a receiver during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov. 30, 2008 at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The Broncos beat the Jets 34-17. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press
New York Jets running back LaDainian Tomlinson (21) celebrates a touchdown with Shonn Greene (23) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Oct. 17, 2010, in Denver. (AP Photo/Ed Andrieski)
18 / 28

New York Jets running back LaDainian Tomlinson (21) celebrates a touchdown with Shonn Greene (23) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Oct. 17, 2010, in Denver. (AP Photo/Ed Andrieski)

Ed Andrieski/Associated Press
Denver Broncos running back Knowshon Moreno (27) fumbles the ball as New York Jets cornerback Drew Coleman (30) and safety Jim Leonhard (36) defend during the first half of an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and the New York Jets Sunday, Oct. 17, 2010, in Denver. The Jets recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
19 / 28

Denver Broncos running back Knowshon Moreno (27) fumbles the ball as New York Jets cornerback Drew Coleman (30) and safety Jim Leonhard (36) defend during the first half of an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and the New York Jets Sunday, Oct. 17, 2010, in Denver. The Jets recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press
New York Jets third string quarterback Kliff Kingsbury fires a pass from the pocket in the final seconds of the Jets 27-0 loss to the Denver Broncos in Denver on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2005. Kingsbury played the last two offensive plays of the game for the Jets completing one pass. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
20 / 28

New York Jets third string quarterback Kliff Kingsbury fires a pass from the pocket in the final seconds of the Jets 27-0 loss to the Denver Broncos in Denver on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2005. Kingsbury played the last two offensive plays of the game for the Jets completing one pass. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Associated Press
FILE - In this September 1969 file photo, Denver Broncos' Floyd Little avoids the tackle of New York Jets' Steve O'Neal (20) during a football game in Denver. At left is Jets' John Dockery (43). In August 2009, a month after retiring from the car business by shuttering the dealership he'd run for 32 years, Little was finally a Pro Football Hall of Fame nominee, something he had started to suspect he'd never see in his lifetime. (AP Photo/File)
21 / 28

FILE - In this September 1969 file photo, Denver Broncos' Floyd Little avoids the tackle of New York Jets' Steve O'Neal (20) during a football game in Denver. At left is Jets' John Dockery (43). In August 2009, a month after retiring from the car business by shuttering the dealership he'd run for 32 years, Little was finally a Pro Football Hall of Fame nominee, something he had started to suspect he'd never see in his lifetime. (AP Photo/File)

Associated Press
New York Jets wide receiver Laveranues Coles (87) celebrates his 28-yard touchdown catch during the fourth quarter against Denver Broncos cornerback Jimmy Spencer (33) Sunday, Dec. 8, 2002, at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Coles caught six passes for 126 yards as the Jets beat the Broncos 19-13. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
22 / 28

New York Jets wide receiver Laveranues Coles (87) celebrates his 28-yard touchdown catch during the fourth quarter against Denver Broncos cornerback Jimmy Spencer (33) Sunday, Dec. 8, 2002, at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Coles caught six passes for 126 yards as the Jets beat the Broncos 19-13. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Associated Press
New York Jets quarterback Vinny Testaverde looks down field as he drops back in the pocket during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos in Denver on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2005. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
23 / 28

New York Jets quarterback Vinny Testaverde looks down field as he drops back in the pocket during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos in Denver on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2005. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Associated Press
New York Jets cornerback Marcus Coleman (42) bats down a pass intended for Denver Broncos wide receiver Rod Smith (80) during the second quarter Sunday, Nov. 5, 2000, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John T. Greilick)
24 / 28

New York Jets cornerback Marcus Coleman (42) bats down a pass intended for Denver Broncos wide receiver Rod Smith (80) during the second quarter Sunday, Nov. 5, 2000, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John T. Greilick)

Associated Press
New York Jets wide receiver Wayne Chrebet makes a catch for a gain of 19 yards in front of Denver Broncos cornerback Denard Walker, right, during the third quarter Sunday, Dec. 8, 2002, at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Chrebet caught five passes for 69 yards as the Jets beat the Broncos 19-13. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
25 / 28

New York Jets wide receiver Wayne Chrebet makes a catch for a gain of 19 yards in front of Denver Broncos cornerback Denard Walker, right, during the third quarter Sunday, Dec. 8, 2002, at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Chrebet caught five passes for 69 yards as the Jets beat the Broncos 19-13. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Associated Press
New York Jets quarterback Chad Pennington reacts as time expires in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Dec. 8, 2002 in East Rutherford, N.J. The Jets won 19-13. Jets' Curtis Martin (28) shakes hands with Broncons' Denard Walker (25). (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
26 / 28

New York Jets quarterback Chad Pennington reacts as time expires in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Dec. 8, 2002 in East Rutherford, N.J. The Jets won 19-13. Jets' Curtis Martin (28) shakes hands with Broncons' Denard Walker (25). (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Associated Press
New York Jets quarterback Vinny Testaverde unleashes a pass against the Denver Broncos during the first quarter of the AFC Championship game Sunday, Jan. 17, 1999 at Mile High Stadium in Denver.(AP Photo/Eric Gay)
27 / 28

New York Jets quarterback Vinny Testaverde unleashes a pass against the Denver Broncos during the first quarter of the AFC Championship game Sunday, Jan. 17, 1999 at Mile High Stadium in Denver.(AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Associated Press
Denver Broncos running back Devontae Booker (23) is hit by New York Jets strong safety Jamal Adams (33) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
28 / 28

Denver Broncos running back Devontae Booker (23) is hit by New York Jets strong safety Jamal Adams (33) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press
5. Those Tasty Turnovers
One consolation prize for the Jets in the loss to the Jaguars was a 3-0 win in the turnover battle. They have six interceptions now, fifth-most in the NFL, and 10 takeaways, tied for third, and New Jack City, a.k.a. the Jets secondary, has produced six of those TAs. The Broncos on the other hand have fumbled only once and are one of four NFL teams not to have lost a fumble. Yet QB Case Keenum, whose only previous outing vs. the Jets was the Los Angeles Rams' 9-6 MetLife win in 2016, is feeling some heat from the Mile High fans and media as one of three NFL QBs to have thrown six picks this season. Darnold has thrown five but had no giveaways vs. the Jags.

6. Maye Day
Darnold pointed out that S Marcus Maye is "really looking forward to getting out there in front of the fans as well." Good point. Maye missed the Dolphins home opener working back from injury. Bowles said of Maye's first action last week at Jacksonville: "He looked good getting his feet wet. He tackled physical, he was in the right place, he didn't get a whole bunch of action but the plays he had to make, he made." If Maye goes (he's listed as questionable), more plays await as Keenum tries to get the ball to his two accomplished wideouts, Emmanuel Sanders and Demaryius Thomas

7. Flipping the Field
Could this be the big field position game the Jets have been looking for? Former Raiders punter Marquette King signed with the Broncos this year. On Monday night, King and his coverage team yielded a 37-yard return to KC's Tyreek Hill, then he shanked a 35-yarder that started the Chiefs at their 40 for their game-winning TD drive. Joseph's blunt punt assessment: "We have to get better." Either King, with a sore right thigh, listed as doubtful, or first-year practice-squadder Colby Wadman will be kicking to the Jets' Andre Roberts, now No. 2 in the NFL in PR average behind Hill and eager to rip off his first long returns since the opener at Detroit.

