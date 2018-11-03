7 Points: Jets at Dolphins in an 'AFC Bloodbath Game'

The Jets have been stacking too many L's this season and not enough W's. Now the situation becomes more pressurized because, after recording a 3-5 first half for the third straight season, they enter the AFC East phase of their 2018 schedule with four division foes in the next five games.

This stretch begins Sunday when the Jets head south to take on their long-time AFL and AFC rivals, the Miami Dolphins, seven weeks after the Dolphins prevailed, 20-12, in the Jets' home opener in Week 2.

"We're a different team and they're a different team," head coach Todd Bowles said of the rematch. "I think they know who they are. We kind of know who we are. It's an AFC East bloodbath game. They're very tough to play down there. We're going to go in there tough, trying to win the game. So it'll be a tough ballgame."

It's a key game in a key stretch. Not to look too far ahead, but a win at Miami (4-4) and home next week against Buffalo (2-6) would lift the Jets to 5-5 by their bye week. And this is a sobering thought: Since 2002, only 29% of teams that started the season 5-5 made the playoffs (22 of 76), and those 76 teams' average record was 8.2 wins and 7.8 losses. And the numbers only get worse for 4-6 and 3-7 teams.

Here are seven more points of interest for Sunday's Jets-Dolphins game at Hard Rock Stadium (1 p.m. ET kickoff):