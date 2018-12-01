7 Points: Jets Begin Their Next Two-Game Road Trip at Titans

2. Mariota's Mixed Bag

A day after the Chargers' Philip Rivers set NFL accuracy records, Marcus Mariota didn't get nearly the attention for his 22-for-23 accuracy Monday night, mostly because of Houston's 34-17 win. HC Mike Vrabel: "Stats are stats. The loss is really what I'm trying to focus on." While Mariota went 7-for-7 on third down, the Titans averaged third-and-10.8 in converting four of 12. Also, Titans QBs are the most sackable in the league, yielding one every 8.8 dropbacks. Potentially good news for Jordan Jenkins, Leonard Williams (who sacked Mariota when both were rookies in '15) and the Jets' D, still No. 2 in opponents' 3-D conversion rate but with no sacks of Tom Brady.

3. Green Wall Rebuild

This could be a get-well game for the Jets' run defense, which vs. Buffalo and New England gave up back-to-back 200-yard rushing games for the first time since 2002. Dion Lewis hasn't followed up last year's 5.0 yards/carry success with New England, chugging along at 3.3 yards/carry. Derrick Henry is also running at a career-low 3.7 per pop. Even factoring in the elusive Mariota, the Titans are 29th in the NFL at 3.9 yards/carry. It's incumbent on MLB Avery Williamson, who spent his first four years with Tennessee, as well as Darron Lee, Jamal Adams and the rest of the tacklers to prevent the Titans from getting well.

4. QB Challenge

The Jets offense, whoever the QB, can expect tough sledding from the Tennessee defense and the Nissan fans. It was great that McCown led the Jets to a second-drive touchdown vs. New England, but the facts remain that they haven't scored an opening-drive TD all season and are being outscored in first quarters by 66-31, the minus-35 the lowest first-quarter margin in the NFL. The Titans, led by LB Wesley Woodyard, DT Jurrell Casey and LB Jayon Brown, had risen to No. 1 in yards and points allowed until falling back in two road losses, but they're still a tough nut to crack at home, where they've won 13 of their last 16. But there could be a bit of sunlight ...