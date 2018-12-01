7 Points: Jets Begin Their Next Two-Game Road Trip at Titans

Dec 01, 2018 at 03:24 PM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

E_MK2_1092-titans-thumb3

The Jets' first two two-game road trips this season, after their 1-1 start and after falling to 3-4 against Minnesota, had a similar goal, to get back over .500. The focus is different for the twofer that the Green & White start with their trip to Nashville to play the Titans on Sunday: end a five-game losing streak and rekindle that winning feeling as they head deeper into December and then into the offseason.

"Winning cures a lot of things," head coach Todd Bowles said of his message to his 3-8 team. "It doesn't make everything right, but it's a step in the right direction in cleaning up some small things so we can get better."

As of early Friday, Bowles hadn't revealed whether Sam Darnold (foot) or Josh McCown (right hand/back) will be taking the snaps on offense. Either way, winning won't get any easier these next two games, at Buffalo next week, a month after the Bills stunned the Jets at MetLife, following the Titans, 5-6 and fighting to stay in the AFC playoff hunt.

The Jets' coordinators say it won't be easy.

"They're powerful and physical," DC Kacy Rodgers says of Tennessee's offense. And OC Jeremy Bates says of the defense, "They're a physical team, they fly around the ball, they're an aggressive team. It's going to be a tough game."

Here are seven more points of interest about Jets-Titans at the stadium once called Adelphia Coliseum and LP Field and now known as Nissan Stadium (kickoff 4:05 p.m. ET):

1. Nashville Cats
Over the long history of this original AFL rivalry, the Jets trail the Titans/Oilers 23-19-1 in all games and 18-7 on the road. But since the franchise relocated to Tennessee, the Jets have fared better — 7-3 overall and 4-3 in Nashville. The first Volunteer State success was the Vinny Testaverde/Curtis Martin/Keyshawn Johnson-led 24-3 win by the Bill Parcells playoffs-bound team at Vanderbilt Stadium in 1998 and the most recent came at LP Field in 2014 by 16-11, the first of only two NFL games ever to end in that score. The Jets will take any old ugly final on Sunday so long as they have the higher number.

2. Mariota's Mixed Bag
A day after the Chargers' Philip Rivers set NFL accuracy records, Marcus Mariota didn't get nearly the attention for his 22-for-23 accuracy Monday night, mostly because of Houston's 34-17 win. HC Mike Vrabel: "Stats are stats. The loss is really what I'm trying to focus on." While Mariota went 7-for-7 on third down, the Titans averaged third-and-10.8 in converting four of 12. Also, Titans QBs are the most sackable in the league, yielding one every 8.8 dropbacks. Potentially good news for Jordan Jenkins, Leonard Williams (who sacked Mariota when both were rookies in '15) and the Jets' D, still No. 2 in opponents' 3-D conversion rate but with no sacks of Tom Brady.

3. Green Wall Rebuild
This could be a get-well game for the Jets' run defense, which vs. Buffalo and New England gave up back-to-back 200-yard rushing games for the first time since 2002. Dion Lewis hasn't followed up last year's 5.0 yards/carry success with New England, chugging along at 3.3 yards/carry. Derrick Henry is also running at a career-low 3.7 per pop. Even factoring in the elusive Mariota, the Titans are 29th in the NFL at 3.9 yards/carry. It's incumbent on MLB Avery Williamson, who spent his first four years with Tennessee, as well as Darron Lee, Jamal Adams and the rest of the tacklers to prevent the Titans from getting well.

4. QB Challenge
The Jets offense, whoever the QB, can expect tough sledding from the Tennessee defense and the Nissan fans. It was great that McCown led the Jets to a second-drive touchdown vs. New England, but the facts remain that they haven't scored an opening-drive TD all season and are being outscored in first quarters by 66-31, the minus-35 the lowest first-quarter margin in the NFL. The Titans, led by LB Wesley Woodyard, DT Jurrell Casey and LB Jayon Brown, had risen to No. 1 in yards and points allowed until falling back in two road losses, but they're still a tough nut to crack at home, where they've won 13 of their last 16. But there could be a bit of sunlight ...

5. Running to Daylight
It was heartwarming to see Lamar Miller blast off on his more recent 97-yard touchdown run, since this one didn't come against the Jets. Miller, fans will recall, roared that same distance for Miami in the 2014 season finale, the longest run ever by a Jets opponent. This time he did it for Houston against Tennessee on MNF. That bodes well for Isaiah Crowell, Elijah McGuire and the Jets, who've been trying to regain traction since that 323-yard steamrolling of the Broncos back in Week 5. Perhaps the Titans, who yielded 281 rush yards in all to the Texans to fall to 17th in the league in rush defense, are the ticket.

Throwback: Jets vs. Titans Through the Years

Take a Look Through Top Photos of the Series Against the Titans Over the Years

New York Jets' Curtis Martin, center, leaps over teammate Jason Fabini on his way to a first down during the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans, 2003 in East Rutherford, N.J.. The Jets won 24-17. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
1 / 38

New York Jets' Curtis Martin, center, leaps over teammate Jason Fabini on his way to a first down during the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans, 2003 in East Rutherford, N.J.. The Jets won 24-17. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

Associated Press
New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez (6) calls a play against the Tennessee Titans, left, in the third quarter of an NFL football game on Monday, Dec. 17, 2012, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Joe Howell)
2 / 38

New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez (6) calls a play against the Tennessee Titans, left, in the third quarter of an NFL football game on Monday, Dec. 17, 2012, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Joe Howell)

Joe Howell/Associated Press
New York Jets quarterback Brett Favre (4) looks for a receiver as Jets running back Thomas Jones (20) and tight end Chris Baker (86) block Tennessee Titans defensive end Kyle Vanden Bosch, right, in the first quarter of an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 23, 2008. (AP Photo/John Russell)
3 / 38

New York Jets quarterback Brett Favre (4) looks for a receiver as Jets running back Thomas Jones (20) and tight end Chris Baker (86) block Tennessee Titans defensive end Kyle Vanden Bosch, right, in the first quarter of an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 23, 2008. (AP Photo/John Russell)

John Russell/Associated Press
New York Jets' David Harris grabs Tennessee Titans' Alge Crumpler during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 27, 2009, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Tim Larsen)
4 / 38

New York Jets' David Harris grabs Tennessee Titans' Alge Crumpler during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 27, 2009, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Tim Larsen)

Associated Press
New York Jets running back Chris Johnson (21) carries the ball against the Tennessee Titans in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 14, 2014, in Nashville, Tenn. The Jets won 16-11.(AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
5 / 38

New York Jets running back Chris Johnson (21) carries the ball against the Tennessee Titans in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 14, 2014, in Nashville, Tenn. The Jets won 16-11.(AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press
Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson (28) is tackled by New York Jets linebacker Bryan Thomas (99) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 27, 2009, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Jets won 24-17. (AP Photo/Tim Larsen)
6 / 38

Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson (28) is tackled by New York Jets linebacker Bryan Thomas (99) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 27, 2009, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Jets won 24-17. (AP Photo/Tim Larsen)

Tim Larsen/Associated Press
New York Jets' Jay Feely (3) kicks a 20-yard field goal as Tennessee Titans cornerback Cortland Finnegan (31) tries to block it in the second quarter of an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 23, 2008. Holding is Reggie Hodges (6). (AP Photo/John Russell)
7 / 38

New York Jets' Jay Feely (3) kicks a 20-yard field goal as Tennessee Titans cornerback Cortland Finnegan (31) tries to block it in the second quarter of an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 23, 2008. Holding is Reggie Hodges (6). (AP Photo/John Russell)

John Russell/Associated Press
New York Jets tight end Jeff Cumberland (86) heads to the end zone for a touchdown ahead of Tennessee Titans' Michael Griffin (33) on a 17-yard pass play in the third quarter of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 17, 2012, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
8 / 38

New York Jets tight end Jeff Cumberland (86) heads to the end zone for a touchdown ahead of Tennessee Titans' Michael Griffin (33) on a 17-yard pass play in the third quarter of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 17, 2012, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Associated Press
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Justin Gage, right, catches a pass for a 37-yard gain as he is defended by New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis (24) in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 23, 2008. The Jets beat the previously undefeated Titans 34-13. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
9 / 38

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Justin Gage, right, catches a pass for a 37-yard gain as he is defended by New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis (24) in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 23, 2008. The Jets beat the previously undefeated Titans 34-13. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press
New York Jets running back Leon Washington (29) gets away from Tennessee Titans safety Michael Griffin (33) as Washington scores a touchdown on a 4-yard run in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 23, 2008. The Jets beat the previously undefeated Titans 34-13. (AP Photo/John Russell)
10 / 38

New York Jets running back Leon Washington (29) gets away from Tennessee Titans safety Michael Griffin (33) as Washington scores a touchdown on a 4-yard run in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 23, 2008. The Jets beat the previously undefeated Titans 34-13. (AP Photo/John Russell)

John Russell/Associated Press
New York Jets running back Shonn Greene (23) tries to get past Tennessee Titans cornerback Jason McCourty (30) in the first quarter of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 17, 2012, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Joe Howell)
11 / 38

New York Jets running back Shonn Greene (23) tries to get past Tennessee Titans cornerback Jason McCourty (30) in the first quarter of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 17, 2012, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Joe Howell)

Associated Press
New York Jets wide receiver Laveranues Coles (87) catches a 2-yard touchdown pass as he is defended by Tennessee Titans defensive back Chris Carr (29) in the third quarter of an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 23, 2008. (AP Photo/John Russell)
12 / 38

New York Jets wide receiver Laveranues Coles (87) catches a 2-yard touchdown pass as he is defended by Tennessee Titans defensive back Chris Carr (29) in the third quarter of an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 23, 2008. (AP Photo/John Russell)

John Russell/Associated Press
New York Jets running back Leon Washington (29) celebrates after scoring a touchdown on a 4-yard run against the Tennessee Titans in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 23, 2008. The Jets beat the previously undefeated Titans 34-13. Behind Washington is tight end Chris Baker. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
13 / 38

New York Jets running back Leon Washington (29) celebrates after scoring a touchdown on a 4-yard run against the Tennessee Titans in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 23, 2008. The Jets beat the previously undefeated Titans 34-13. Behind Washington is tight end Chris Baker. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press
Tennessee Titans quarterback Kerry Collins (5) congratulates New York Jets quarterback Brett Favre (4) after the Jets beat the previously undefeated Titans 34-13 in an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 23, 2008. (AP Photo/John Russell)
14 / 38

Tennessee Titans quarterback Kerry Collins (5) congratulates New York Jets quarterback Brett Favre (4) after the Jets beat the previously undefeated Titans 34-13 in an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 23, 2008. (AP Photo/John Russell)

John Russell/Associated Press
New York Jets wide receiver Eric Decker (87) is defended by Tennessee Titans cornerback Coty Sensabaugh (24) in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 14, 2014, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney)
15 / 38

New York Jets wide receiver Eric Decker (87) is defended by Tennessee Titans cornerback Coty Sensabaugh (24) in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 14, 2014, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney)

James Kenney/Associated Press
New York Jets running back Thomas Jones (20) runs the ball during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Sept. 27, 2009, in East Rutherford, N.J. the Jets won the game 24-17. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
16 / 38

New York Jets running back Thomas Jones (20) runs the ball during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Sept. 27, 2009, in East Rutherford, N.J. the Jets won the game 24-17. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Associated Press
Tennessee Titans safety Michael Griffin (33) chases New York Jets wide receiver Eric Decker (87) in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 14, 2014, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney)
17 / 38

Tennessee Titans safety Michael Griffin (33) chases New York Jets wide receiver Eric Decker (87) in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 14, 2014, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney)

James Kenney/Associated Press
The New York Jets line up against the Tennessee Titans in the first quarter of an NFL football game on Monday, Dec. 17, 2012, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Joe Howell)
18 / 38

The New York Jets line up against the Tennessee Titans in the first quarter of an NFL football game on Monday, Dec. 17, 2012, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Joe Howell)

Joe Howell/Associated Press
New York Jets quarterback Brett Favre runs off the field after the Jets beat the previously undefeated Tennessee Titans 34-13 in an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 23, 2008. (AP Photo/John Russell)
19 / 38

New York Jets quarterback Brett Favre runs off the field after the Jets beat the previously undefeated Tennessee Titans 34-13 in an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 23, 2008. (AP Photo/John Russell)

John Russell/Associated Press
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Brandon Jones (81) is brought down by New York Jets cornerback Hank Poteat (23) in the first quarter of an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 23, 2008. Jones gained 10 yards on the play. (AP Photo/John Russell)
20 / 38

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Brandon Jones (81) is brought down by New York Jets cornerback Hank Poteat (23) in the first quarter of an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 23, 2008. Jones gained 10 yards on the play. (AP Photo/John Russell)

John Russell/Associated Press
New York Jets running back Shonn Greene (23) is tripped up by Tennessee Titans defensive end Kamerion Wimbley (95) in the first quarter of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 17, 2012, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Joe Howell)
21 / 38

New York Jets running back Shonn Greene (23) is tripped up by Tennessee Titans defensive end Kamerion Wimbley (95) in the first quarter of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 17, 2012, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Joe Howell)

Associated Press
New York Jets running back Bilal Powell (29) is brought down by Tennessee Titans linebacker Zach Brown (55) in the first quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2013, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
22 / 38

New York Jets running back Bilal Powell (29) is brought down by Tennessee Titans linebacker Zach Brown (55) in the first quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2013, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Associated Press
New York Jets wide receiver Jerricho Cotchery (89) is tackled by Tennessee Titans safety Michael Griffin (33) during the first quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 27, 2009, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Tim Larsen)
23 / 38

New York Jets wide receiver Jerricho Cotchery (89) is tackled by Tennessee Titans safety Michael Griffin (33) during the first quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 27, 2009, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Tim Larsen)

Tim Larsen/Associated Press
New York Jets quarterback Brett Favre (4) throws as Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Kevin Vickerson (96) rushes in the first quarter of an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 23, 2008. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
24 / 38

New York Jets quarterback Brett Favre (4) throws as Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Kevin Vickerson (96) rushes in the first quarter of an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 23, 2008. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press
New York Jets quarterback Chad Pennington (10) is sacked by Tennessee Titans defensive end Kyle Vanden Bosch (93) in the first quarter of an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 23, 2007. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
25 / 38

New York Jets quarterback Chad Pennington (10) is sacked by Tennessee Titans defensive end Kyle Vanden Bosch (93) in the first quarter of an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 23, 2007. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press
New York Jets running back Thomas Jones (20) runs away from Tennessee Titans' Nick Harper (20), Jacob Ford (78), and Kevin Vickerson (96) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 27, 2009, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
26 / 38

New York Jets running back Thomas Jones (20) runs away from Tennessee Titans' Nick Harper (20), Jacob Ford (78), and Kevin Vickerson (96) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 27, 2009, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press
New York Jets quarterback Chad Pennington (10) drops back to pass as Nick Mangold (74) and Pete Kendall (66) block against the Tennessee Titans in the second quarter of the Jets' 23-16 win on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2006, in Nashville, Tenn. Pennington, returning from two shoulder surgeries in as many years, threw for 319 yards and two touchdowns. (AP Photo/John Russell)
27 / 38

New York Jets quarterback Chad Pennington (10) drops back to pass as Nick Mangold (74) and Pete Kendall (66) block against the Tennessee Titans in the second quarter of the Jets' 23-16 win on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2006, in Nashville, Tenn. Pennington, returning from two shoulder surgeries in as many years, threw for 319 yards and two touchdowns. (AP Photo/John Russell)

Associated Press
Tennessee Titans quarterback Kerry Collins (5) is hit by New York Jets' Bart Scott (57) while throwing the ball during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 27, 2009, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Jets won 24-17. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
28 / 38

Tennessee Titans quarterback Kerry Collins (5) is hit by New York Jets' Bart Scott (57) while throwing the ball during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 27, 2009, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Jets won 24-17. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press
New York Jets' Jerricho Cotchery (89) runs past Tennessee Titans' Michael Griffin (33) during the third quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 27, 2009, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Tim Larsen)
29 / 38

New York Jets' Jerricho Cotchery (89) runs past Tennessee Titans' Michael Griffin (33) during the third quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 27, 2009, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Tim Larsen)

Tim Larsen/Associated Press
New York Jets linebacker Victor Hobson (54) closes in on Tennessee Titans quarterback Kerry Collins (5) for a sack in the second quarter of their NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2006, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/ Mark Humphrey)
30 / 38

New York Jets linebacker Victor Hobson (54) closes in on Tennessee Titans quarterback Kerry Collins (5) for a sack in the second quarter of their NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2006, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/ Mark Humphrey)

Associated Press
New York Jets wide receiver Jerricho Cotchery (89) celebrates his nine-yard touchdown-reception against Tennessee Titans safety Michael Griffin (33) in the second quarter of an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 23, 2007. (AP Photo/John Russell)
31 / 38

New York Jets wide receiver Jerricho Cotchery (89) celebrates his nine-yard touchdown-reception against Tennessee Titans safety Michael Griffin (33) in the second quarter of an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 23, 2007. (AP Photo/John Russell)

John Russell/Associated Press
Tennessee Titans quarterback Kerry Collins (5) is sacked by New York Jets' Bryan Thomas (99) and Shaun Ellis, right, during the second quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 27, 2009, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
32 / 38

Tennessee Titans quarterback Kerry Collins (5) is sacked by New York Jets' Bryan Thomas (99) and Shaun Ellis, right, during the second quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 27, 2009, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press
Tennessee Titans running back LenDale White, second from left, is stopped by New York Jets linebacker Victor Hobson (54) and a quartet of teammates in the first quarter of an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 23, 2007. Also in on the stop are Jets' C. J. Mosley (95), David Harris (52), Mike DeVito, second from right, and Abram Elam (27). (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
33 / 38

Tennessee Titans running back LenDale White, second from left, is stopped by New York Jets linebacker Victor Hobson (54) and a quartet of teammates in the first quarter of an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 23, 2007. Also in on the stop are Jets' C. J. Mosley (95), David Harris (52), Mike DeVito, second from right, and Abram Elam (27). (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press
New York Jets quarterback Chad Pennington (10) shakes hands with Tennessee Titans cornerback Reynaldo Hill (21) after the Jets defeated the Titans, 23-16, in their NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2006 in Nashville, Tenn. Pennington, returning from two shoulder surgeries in as many years, threw for 319 yards and two touchdowns. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
34 / 38

New York Jets quarterback Chad Pennington (10) shakes hands with Tennessee Titans cornerback Reynaldo Hill (21) after the Jets defeated the Titans, 23-16, in their NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2006 in Nashville, Tenn. Pennington, returning from two shoulder surgeries in as many years, threw for 319 yards and two touchdowns. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Associated Press
New York Jets wide receiver Jerricho Cotchery catches an eight-yard touchdown pass against the Tennessee Titans in the second quarter of their NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2006, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/ John Russell)
35 / 38

New York Jets wide receiver Jerricho Cotchery catches an eight-yard touchdown pass against the Tennessee Titans in the second quarter of their NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2006, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/ John Russell)

Associated Press
New York Jets running back Derrick Blaylock (23) cuts through Tennessee defenders Kyle Vanden Bosch (93) and Keith Bulluck (53) in the second quarter of their NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2006, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/ Mark Humphrey)
36 / 38

New York Jets running back Derrick Blaylock (23) cuts through Tennessee defenders Kyle Vanden Bosch (93) and Keith Bulluck (53) in the second quarter of their NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2006, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/ Mark Humphrey)

Associated Press
New York Jets defensive end Bryan Thomas (99) pressures Tennessee Titans quarterback Vince Young (10) in the first quarter of an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 23, 2007. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
37 / 38

New York Jets defensive end Bryan Thomas (99) pressures Tennessee Titans quarterback Vince Young (10) in the first quarter of an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 23, 2007. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press
New York Jets quarterback Chad Penington (10) scrambles for a first down during the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans Monday night, Dec. 1, 2003, at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Titans safety Lance Schulters (31) looks on. The Jets beat the Titans, 24-17. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
38 / 38

New York Jets quarterback Chad Penington (10) scrambles for a first down during the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans Monday night, Dec. 1, 2003, at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Titans safety Lance Schulters (31) looks on. The Jets beat the Titans, 24-17. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Associated Press
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

6. Thirsting for a Turnover
To state the obvious, the Jets would love to turn over the Titans. The Green & White have gone five games without a takeaway, the longest drought in team history. Tennessee's not impossible to take the ball from — they've lost 13 turnovers and have a minus-4 margin this season, and Mariota has eight giveaways himself (6 INTs, 2 FUMs). But at home it's a slightly different story. In those previous 16 games by the banks of the Cumberland River, the Titans have a plus-12 TO margin (9 GAs, 21 TAs) and have not had a minus game that entire time. Yet a Jets victory may depend on them prying the ball loose a few times.

7. Unexpected Connections
The most interesting player/coach connections for this game might be with the team the Jets just played. Ex-Patriots CBs Logan Ryan and Malcolm Butler are on the roster, and Vrabel tabbed his old New England position coach, Dean Pees, as his DC. One thing about Vrabel: He'll try the unexpected. After all, as an LB-turned-TE, he caught not one but two TD passes from Brady in the same 2005 game vs. the Jets. And in this year's home opener vs. Houston, Vrabel dialed up a fake punt that went for a 66-yard TD. The Jets must be on their toes for some trickeration on Sunday.

Related Content

news

7 Points: Jets 'Trying to Unseat the Patriots' in Season Finale

Sam Darnold Goes Up Against Tom Brady for the 1st Time at Gillette Stadium
news

7 Points: Darnold & the Jets Tackle Rodgers & the Packers

Green & White QB, Defense Will Attempt to Extend Green Bay's Road Woes
news

7 Points: Jets Working on Saturday Surprise for Visiting Texans

QBs Darnold & Watson Prepare to Face Off in Week 15 at MetLife Stadium
news

7 Points: Script Has Been Flipped as Jets Visit Buffalo

Green & White Would Like a Payback, Feelgood Win After Last Month's Loss to Bills
news

7 Points: Jets Set to Get Back on Track at Home vs. Bills

Both AFC East Teams Seek to Beat Each Other with Jumbled QB Depth Charts
news

7 Points: Jets at Dolphins in an 'AFC Bloodbath Game'

Green & White Need a Big Road Win to Make Strides Toward 5-5 at the Bye
news

7 Points: Jets Face Tough Road Test Against 'Da Bears'

Sam Darnold, Green & White Try to Rein In Mitch Trubisky & Co. in Windy City
news

7 Points: Jets & Darnold vs. Minnesota & Cousins

Green & White Seek to Go 6-0 at Home vs. Vikes, 3-0 on Homestand, 4-3 for the Season
news

7 Points: Celebrating Jets-Colts 50 Years Ago and on Sunday

Super Bowl III Team Honored During Game Featuring Darnold vs. Luck Duel
news

7 Points: Jets and Their Fans Lying in Wait for Broncos

Green & White Want to Repay Their Guests for Last Year's Shutout in Denver
news

7 Points: Jets' Next Character Test Comes at Jacksonville

Can They Run on Jaguars? Beat Bortles Again? Hit Their Homestand at 2-2?
Advertising