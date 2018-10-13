7 Points: Celebrating Jets-Colts 50 Years Ago and on Sunday

One element of the Jets-Colts rivalry will be front and center Sunday at MetLife Stadium and that will be the 50th celebration of the Jets' 1968 Championship Team. You know, the one that beat the Colts, then based in Baltimore, in Super Bowl III.

More than 20 members of that team will make their way to the New York area, to be honored at a Saturday night MetLife dinner, then Sunday during halftime ceremonies at the Jets' second game of their three-game homestand against the now Indianapolis Colts.

"That's a pretty good gig," current S Jamal Adams said of the planned festivities. "That's a huge honor. We'll go out there and kind of reminisce with folks. I'm excited for it."

Needless to say, the best way to reminisce is to bring the rivalry forward on the field. The Jets won that first meeting on Jan. 12, 1969 in the Orange Bowl, but since then the Colts franchise has gone 42-30 since. Now the Jets (2-3) and rookie quarterback Sam Darnold are riding high after their run past the Broncos while the Colts (1-4), led by veteran Andrew Luck, are on a three-game losing skid.

Might the Jets be in danger of overlooking these Colts?

"We won't let our guard down now," head coach Todd Bowles said succinctly, "because we don't have any guard to let down."

Here are seven more points of interest for Sunday's clash between longtime rivals (1 p.m. ET kickoff):