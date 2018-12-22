7 Points: Darnold & the Jets Tackle Rodgers & the Packers

2. Rocky Road

Cheeseheads travel well and no doubt will be well-represented in the MetLife stands Sunday. But that hasn't helped the Packers, who are 0-7 on the road this year and in fact have lost their last nine away from Lambeau's friendly confines. The last time the Packers went winless on the road was 1958, which in part prompted the hiring of Vince Lombardi. This historical trivia may encourage Jets fans but they have to be on guard. Not only will the Pack pull out all the stops to get this road win but of those seven away losses, five have been one-score games. Odds are this one, as well, won't be over till it's over.

3. Count Him In

Those last two Jets-Packers games are significant on Rodgers' résumé. The 2010 win remains the only one of the 169 starts in his 14 NFL seasons that he didn't lead GB on at least one TD drive (not including three starts he left early due to injury). And the '14 win after the Pack trailed 21-3 was at the time the second-largest comeback of Rodgers' career. Posting another W on Sunday would also be significant since he's been playing through a knee injury all year and strained his groin at Chicago and he's declared that he's playing vs. the Jets: "I think it's a lot about leadership. ... I want to be out there with the guys and I look forward to being out there."