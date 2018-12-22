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7 Points: Darnold & the Jets Tackle Rodgers & the Packers

Green & White QB, Defense Will Attempt to Extend Green Bay's Road Woes

Dec 22, 2018 at 03:27 PM
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Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

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Before the season, the Dec. 23 Jets-Green Bay game looked to be possibly an intriguing interconference matchup between the Packers, perennial playoff participants, and the Jets, rapidly on the rise. Instead, both teams come to MetLife Stadium on Sunday physically and mentally banged up and out of the playoff hunt.

And as the Jets try to wrap up their home schedule on an up note while sending Green Bay to its first winless road schedule since before the New York Titans were born, the messages out of both camps have a similar ring.

"Our record is what it is," Jets head coach Todd Bowles said. "We're a 4-10 football team. We compete our butts off, but there are no moral victories for playing hard. We've got to win ballgames."

And from interim HC Joe Philbin on his 5-8-1 Pack: "I think we have a very good locker room, I think they're good men, and I'm excited to see how we respond."

Here are seven more points of interest in the Jets-Packers game that, despite the teams' records, will feature a QB matchup between young Sam Darnold and ageless (although achy) Aaron Rodgers (1 p.m. ET kickoff):

1. Green on Green
The Jets' infrequent rivalry against the Packers that began in 1973 had been going fine until fairly recently. The Green & White lead the all-time series, 8-4, but have lost the last two, in 2010 at then-New Meadowlands Stadium by 9-0 and in 2014 at Lambeau Field by a fall-from-ahead 31-24 verdict. Their last two victories over the Pack were directed by younger QB Chad Pennington over veteran gunslinger Brett Favre — in 2006 at Green Bay by 38-10 and in 2002 in the Meadowlands by 42-17 to lift the Jets to their most recent AFC East title and into the playoffs.

2. Rocky Road
Cheeseheads travel well and no doubt will be well-represented in the MetLife stands Sunday. But that hasn't helped the Packers, who are 0-7 on the road this year and in fact have lost their last nine away from Lambeau's friendly confines. The last time the Packers went winless on the road was 1958, which in part prompted the hiring of Vince Lombardi. This historical trivia may encourage Jets fans but they have to be on guard. Not only will the Pack pull out all the stops to get this road win but of those seven away losses, five have been one-score games. Odds are this one, as well, won't be over till it's over.

3. Count Him In
Those last two Jets-Packers games are significant on Rodgers' résumé. The 2010 win remains the only one of the 169 starts in his 14 NFL seasons that he didn't lead GB on at least one TD drive (not including three starts he left early due to injury). And the '14 win after the Pack trailed 21-3 was at the time the second-largest comeback of Rodgers' career. Posting another W on Sunday would also be significant since he's been playing through a knee injury all year and strained his groin at Chicago and he's declared that he's playing vs. the Jets: "I think it's a lot about leadership. ... I want to be out there with the guys and I look forward to being out there."

4. Hot Hands
With their running games wearing down — Green Bay just IR'd Aaron Jones, who's packing an NFL-leading 5.47 yards/carry, while the Jets have had to shelve Bilal Powell and Isaiah Crowell — two wideouts may well emerge in this one. For the Packers, Pro Bowler Davante Adams is having a career year with 100 receptions for 1,315 yards and 12 TDs. For the Jets, Robby Anderson's not near those numbers but has returned to form the past two games with 11 receptions for 172 yards, two TDs and four 20-yards-plus catches. "He's playing with a lot of confidence now and I am, too," said Darnold. "I'm just finding him and he's just happening to get open a lot."

Throwback: Jets-Packers Through the Years

Take a Look Through Top Photos of the Series Against Green Bay

New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis (24) tackles Green Bay Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings (85) after Jennings made a first down during the first quarter of an NFL football game at New Meadowlands, Stadium Sunday, Oct. 31, 2010, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
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New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis (24) tackles Green Bay Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings (85) after Jennings made a first down during the first quarter of an NFL football game at New Meadowlands, Stadium Sunday, Oct. 31, 2010, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Kathy Willens/Associated Press
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre, right,fumbles as he is hit by New York Jets defensive end Bryan Thomas, center, and Jets defensive tackle Dewayne Robertson during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 3, 2006, in Green Bay. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
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Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre, right,fumbles as he is hit by New York Jets defensive end Bryan Thomas, center, and Jets defensive tackle Dewayne Robertson during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 3, 2006, in Green Bay. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Associated Press
New York Jets' Quinton Coples sacks Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 14, 2014, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Tom Lynn)
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New York Jets' Quinton Coples sacks Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 14, 2014, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Tom Lynn)

Tom Lynn/Associated Press
Green Bay Packers quarterback Don Majkowski (7) gets sacked by New York Jets Jeff Lageman (56) for a loss of four yards in the second quarter of their game at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Nov. 3, 1991. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
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Green Bay Packers quarterback Don Majkowski (7) gets sacked by New York Jets Jeff Lageman (56) for a loss of four yards in the second quarter of their game at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Nov. 3, 1991. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Associated Press
New York Jets Chris Burkett (87) dives into the end zone for a 50-yard touchdown after snagging a pass that was tipped by several players with no time left in the first half of the game which went into overtime, over the Green Bay Packers at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Nov. 4, 1991. Jets Al Toon (88) and Terrance Mathis (81) watch as Burkett goes over Rob Moore. Packers LeRoy Butler (36) at right. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
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New York Jets Chris Burkett (87) dives into the end zone for a 50-yard touchdown after snagging a pass that was tipped by several players with no time left in the first half of the game which went into overtime, over the Green Bay Packers at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Nov. 4, 1991. Jets Al Toon (88) and Terrance Mathis (81) watch as Burkett goes over Rob Moore. Packers LeRoy Butler (36) at right. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Associated Press
New York Jets' LaDainian Tomlinson, right, is defended by Green Bay Packers' Desmond Bishop (55) during the second quarter of an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the New York Jets at New Meadowlands Stadium Sunday, Oct. 31, 2010, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
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New York Jets' LaDainian Tomlinson, right, is defended by Green Bay Packers' Desmond Bishop (55) during the second quarter of an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the New York Jets at New Meadowlands Stadium Sunday, Oct. 31, 2010, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Associated Press
New York Jets Chris Ivory runs with the football during the game against the Green Bay Packers' at the Lambeau Field in Green Bay Wis., Sunday, November 14, 2014. (AP Photo/Mike McGinnis)
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New York Jets Chris Ivory runs with the football during the game against the Green Bay Packers' at the Lambeau Field in Green Bay Wis., Sunday, November 14, 2014. (AP Photo/Mike McGinnis)

Mike McGinnis/Associated Press
New York Jets offensive guard David Szott (79) is seen in action during an NFL game against the Green Bay Packers Dec. 29, 2002, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Jets defeated the Packers 42–17. (Evan Pinkus via AP)
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New York Jets offensive guard David Szott (79) is seen in action during an NFL game against the Green Bay Packers Dec. 29, 2002, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Jets defeated the Packers 42–17. (Evan Pinkus via AP)

Associated Press
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by New York Jets cornerback Dwight Lowery (26) during the second quarter of an NFL football game at New Meadowlands Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2010, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
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Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by New York Jets cornerback Dwight Lowery (26) during the second quarter of an NFL football game at New Meadowlands Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2010, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Kathy Willens/Associated Press
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings (85) is tackled by New York Jets safety Jim Leonhard (36) during the first quarter of an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the New York Jets at New Meadowlands Stadium Sunday, Oct. 31, 2010, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
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Green Bay Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings (85) is tackled by New York Jets safety Jim Leonhard (36) during the first quarter of an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the New York Jets at New Meadowlands Stadium Sunday, Oct. 31, 2010, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Associated Press
New York Jets' LaDainian Tomlinson runs with the ball during the second quarter of an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the New York Jets at New Meadowlands Stadium Sunday, Oct. 31, 2010, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
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New York Jets' LaDainian Tomlinson runs with the ball during the second quarter of an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the New York Jets at New Meadowlands Stadium Sunday, Oct. 31, 2010, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Associated Press
New York Jets Brian Winters in action during the game against the Green Bay Packers at the Lambeau Field in Green Bay Wis., Sunday, November 14, 2014. (AP Photo/Mike McGinnis)
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New York Jets Brian Winters in action during the game against the Green Bay Packers at the Lambeau Field in Green Bay Wis., Sunday, November 14, 2014. (AP Photo/Mike McGinnis)

Mike McGinnis/Associated Press
New York Jets Mark Gastineau exults as fans take pictures of him after the Jets defeated the Green Bay Packers 28-33 in their game at New York's Shea Stadium, Dec. 20, 1981. The Jets will go to the playoffs. (AP Photo/Ray Stubblebine)
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New York Jets Mark Gastineau exults as fans take pictures of him after the Jets defeated the Green Bay Packers 28-33 in their game at New York's Shea Stadium, Dec. 20, 1981. The Jets will go to the playoffs. (AP Photo/Ray Stubblebine)

Associated Press
New York Jets running back Shonn Greene (23) runs out of bounds during the third quarter of an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the New York Jets at New Meadowlands Stadium Sunday, Oct. 31, 2010, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
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New York Jets running back Shonn Greene (23) runs out of bounds during the third quarter of an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the New York Jets at New Meadowlands Stadium Sunday, Oct. 31, 2010, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Associated Press
Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams, right, tackles New York Jets wide receiver Santonio Holmes (10) after Holmes made a first-down catch during the first quarter of an NFL football game at New Meadowlands Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2010, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
15 / 29

Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams, right, tackles New York Jets wide receiver Santonio Holmes (10) after Holmes made a first-down catch during the first quarter of an NFL football game at New Meadowlands Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2010, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Kathy Willens/Associated Press
New York Jets' Eric Decker catches a pass in front of Green Bay Packers' Morgan Burnett during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 14, 2014, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
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New York Jets' Eric Decker catches a pass in front of Green Bay Packers' Morgan Burnett during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 14, 2014, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Morry Gash/Associated Press
New York Jets Joe Klecko and Mark Gastineau put the squeeze on Green Bay Packers quarterback Lynn Dickey for one of nine sacks at Shea Stadium in New York, Dec. 20, 1981. The Jets have 66 sacks for the season. (AP Photo/G. Paul Burnett)
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New York Jets Joe Klecko and Mark Gastineau put the squeeze on Green Bay Packers quarterback Lynn Dickey for one of nine sacks at Shea Stadium in New York, Dec. 20, 1981. The Jets have 66 sacks for the season. (AP Photo/G. Paul Burnett)

Associated Press
New York Jets quarterback Chad Pennington, left, throws a pass while being rushed by Green Bay Packers linebackers Nick Barnett and A.J. Hawk (50) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 3, 2006, in Green Bay. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
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New York Jets quarterback Chad Pennington, left, throws a pass while being rushed by Green Bay Packers linebackers Nick Barnett and A.J. Hawk (50) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 3, 2006, in Green Bay. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Associated Press
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by New York Jets cornerback Dwight Lowery (26) during the second quarter of an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the New York Jets at New Meadowlands Stadium Sunday, Oct. 31, 2010, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
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Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by New York Jets cornerback Dwight Lowery (26) during the second quarter of an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the New York Jets at New Meadowlands Stadium Sunday, Oct. 31, 2010, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Associated Press
New York Jets Chris Johnson runs with ball during the game against the Green Bay Packers' at the Lambeau Field in Green Bay Wis., Sunday, November 14, 2014. (AP Photo/Mike McGinnis)
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New York Jets Chris Johnson runs with ball during the game against the Green Bay Packers' at the Lambeau Field in Green Bay Wis., Sunday, November 14, 2014. (AP Photo/Mike McGinnis)

Mike McGinnis/Associated Press
New York Jets' Brad Smith carries the ball during the first quarter of an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the New York Jets at New Meadowlands Stadium Sunday, Oct. 31, 2010, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
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New York Jets' Brad Smith carries the ball during the first quarter of an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the New York Jets at New Meadowlands Stadium Sunday, Oct. 31, 2010, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Associated Press
Green Bay Packers running back Brandon Jackson (32) trys to avoid a tackle by New York Jets' Bart Scott (57) during the first quarter of an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the New York Jets at New Meadowlands Stadium Sunday, Oct. 31, 2010, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
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Green Bay Packers running back Brandon Jackson (32) trys to avoid a tackle by New York Jets' Bart Scott (57) during the first quarter of an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the New York Jets at New Meadowlands Stadium Sunday, Oct. 31, 2010, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Associated Press
New York Jets running back Cedric Houston, right, is tripped-up by Green Bay Packers linebacker Nick Barnett during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 3, 2006, in Green Bay. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
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New York Jets running back Cedric Houston, right, is tripped-up by Green Bay Packers linebacker Nick Barnett during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 3, 2006, in Green Bay. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Associated Press
New York Jets quarterback Vinny Testaverde throws a pass while being rushed by Green Bay Packers Vonny Holiday during the first quarter of an exhibition game Friday, Aug. 4, 2000, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
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New York Jets quarterback Vinny Testaverde throws a pass while being rushed by Green Bay Packers Vonny Holiday during the first quarter of an exhibition game Friday, Aug. 4, 2000, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Associated Press
New York Jets cornerback Hank Poteat (31) breaks up a pass in front of Green Bay Packers wide receiver Donald Driver during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 3, 2006, in Green Bay. The Jets won, 38-10. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
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New York Jets cornerback Hank Poteat (31) breaks up a pass in front of Green Bay Packers wide receiver Donald Driver during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 3, 2006, in Green Bay. The Jets won, 38-10. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Associated Press
New York Jets running back Curtis Martin (28) breaks through the line for a touchdown in the second quarter of an exhibition game against the Green Bay Packers Friday, Aug. 4, 2000, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
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New York Jets running back Curtis Martin (28) breaks through the line for a touchdown in the second quarter of an exhibition game against the Green Bay Packers Friday, Aug. 4, 2000, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Associated Press
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a pass as New York Jets linebacker Calvin Pace (97) rushes during the first quarter of an NFL football game at New Meadowlands Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2010, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
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Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a pass as New York Jets linebacker Calvin Pace (97) rushes during the first quarter of an NFL football game at New Meadowlands Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2010, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Kathy Willens/Associated Press
New York Jets running back Cedric Houston dives into the end zone for a touchdown run during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Dec. 3, 2006, in Green Bay. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
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New York Jets running back Cedric Houston dives into the end zone for a touchdown run during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Dec. 3, 2006, in Green Bay. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Associated Press
Green Bay Packers kicker Dave Rayner trips up New York Jets Justin Miller after a 45-yard kick return during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 3, 2006, in Green Bay. The Jets won 38-10. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
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Green Bay Packers kicker Dave Rayner trips up New York Jets Justin Miller after a 45-yard kick return during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 3, 2006, in Green Bay. The Jets won 38-10. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Associated Press
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5. Under Pressure
Green Bay has been grumbling about Rodgers this season for not being, well, Rodgers-like. Besides multiple missed connections in crunch time, he's also been sacked 44 times this season and 19 times in the last five games. This roughly coincides with a rise in the Jets' sack production — they had six against the Texans' Deshaun Watson and 12 the past three games. They express great respect for Rodgers but would love to turf him as often as possible. "Rodgers is up there with the greats," said LB Jordan Jenkins, leading the Green & White with seven sacks. "That's something to tell your kids about when you get a sack on him. That's motivation."

6. More Rodgers Metrics
Rodgers has still put up some outstanding numbers, none more impressive than his TD-to-INT ratio. As Philbin said: "I think there's a lot of teams in the National Football League that would love to have a quarterback with 23 touchdowns and two interceptions and who's battled through some things and provided leadership to the team each and every week." Even with three lost fumbles, Rodgers doesn't figure to turn it over much. The best the Jets may hope for is to make some stops with their third-down defense, No. 2 in the NFL, against the Pack's third-down offense, 23rd in the league and said to be one of the factors in HC Mike McCarthy's dismissal.

7. Familiar Faces
The Jets won't be running into DL Muhammad Wilkerson, who, after being released by the Jets and signed by Green Bay to a one-year deal in March, played only three games before going on IR with an ankle injury. But the Green & White will have to deal with Mike Pettine, their defensive coordinator from 2009-12 who's now the Pack's DC. Pettine has had to patch things up — most recently, it was reported Kenny Clark (elbow) won't play again this year — but Pet's pass defense is ninth in yards/game and his pressure attack, led by LBs Clay Matthews and Kyler Fackrell, have the league's fourth-best sack rate. Darnold and company, beware.

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