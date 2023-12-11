5 Plays That Made the Difference in the Jets' Win Over Houston

No. 1 -- Wilson to Wilson

To open the second half, the Jets marched 75 yards in 7 plays in just under four minutes. On the drive, QB Zach Wilson was 5 of 6 for 77 yards, throwing on first down three straight times. The key play came on third-and-12 at the Houston 40-yard line. Wilson eluded a would-be tackler, rolled to his left and launched a bullet across his body to Garrett Wilson for 25 yards to the Texans' 15. On the next play, Z.Wilson sidearmed a throw to Randall Cobb on a crossing pattern for the TD. It was Cobb's fourth catch of the season and his first TD grab in green and white.

"As a coach, you're always like, 'Don't throw those,' " Z.Wilson said, referring to his cross-body throw to G.Wilson. "Sometimes they go the other way. So, for me, it's throw it when you believe it's there, trust in it. Sometimes bad plays are going to happen, but you're going to have to trust in those and let it rip. It's part of football."