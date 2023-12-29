3 Takeaways | Garrett Wilson Eclipses 1,000 Yards for the Season in Loss vs. Browns 

Jermaine Johnson Continues to Excel

Pass rusher Jermaine Johnson's first-career interception resulted in his first-career touchdown. Late in the second quarter, Johnson jumped to tip Joe Flacco's pass, corralled it and ran it back 37 yards to cut the Jets' deficit to 27-14.

"You have to be a freak to be able to do something like that and he has freakish athleticism," HC Robert Saleh said Friday morning. He added: "Jermaine has been awesome, man. I feel bad for him because he kinds of gets lost in the shuffle in the four picks that we had [in the 2022 draft] that get celebrated with Sauce [Gardner] and Garrett [Wilson] and Breece [Hall], but Jermaine is playing at a Pro Bowl level. He's disruptive, he changes games, he gets after the quarterback, he's awesome in the run game. Playing through so much pain right now.

"He had that first year where he was kind of hidden behind a really good D-line and he had an unbelievable offseason. He put in a lot of work and it's so cool to watch a young man put in the work that he needed to in the offseason reap the rewards of his labor. He's doing a great job, grossly underrated in my opinion, but he's going to be good for a long time."

Johnson, whose 6.5 sacks rank No. 2 on the team, later became the only player in the NFL this season to recover a fumble and have a pick-6 in the same game. LB Quincy Williams popped the ball loose from RB Pierre Strong in the fourth quarter that Johnson recovered. He would've likely scored his second TD of the game had the referees not blown the play dead.