3 Takeaways | Garrett Wilson Eclipses 1,000 Yards for the Season in Loss vs. Browns 

Jets' Second-Year WR Makes Franchise History; Jermaine Johnson’s Sophomore Jump Continues

Dec 29, 2023 at 12:10 PM
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

The Jets (6-10) lost to the Browns (11-5), 37-20, in Cleveland on Thursday night. Here are three takeaways from the Week 17 game.

Wilson Makes Jets History
Garrett Wilson became the first wide receiver in Jets history to eclipse 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons. He needed 42 yards entering Thursday's game and his 9-yard catch in the fourth quarter put him at 44 (he finished with 5 catches for 50 yards).

"I would've love to do it in a win today," Wilson said. "For me, it's about building a legacy for my eventual kids to have something to look at their dad and be proud of. I put in the work my whole life to be able to do these types of things on the biggest stage. It's a culmination of all the people who raised me, had an affect on me, all the coaches I've had that have gotten me to this point in the way I can just go out there and just play the game I love. I'm blessed to do so and it's awesome to do it for this organization."

Wilson, the No. 10 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Ohio State, has caught passes from six quarterbacks since the start of last season. He's the only player in NFL history with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons to start his career catching passes from six quarterbacks. He's also the first Jets wideout with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons since Keyshawn Johnson in 1998-99.

Jermaine Johnson Continues to Excel
Pass rusher Jermaine Johnson's first-career interception resulted in his first-career touchdown. Late in the second quarter, Johnson jumped to tip Joe Flacco's pass, corralled it and ran it back 37 yards to cut the Jets' deficit to 27-14.

"You have to be a freak to be able to do something like that and he has freakish athleticism," HC Robert Saleh said Friday morning. He added: "Jermaine has been awesome, man. I feel bad for him because he kinds of gets lost in the shuffle in the four picks that we had [in the 2022 draft] that get celebrated with Sauce [Gardner] and Garrett [Wilson] and Breece [Hall], but Jermaine is playing at a Pro Bowl level. He's disruptive, he changes games, he gets after the quarterback, he's awesome in the run game. Playing through so much pain right now.

"He had that first year where he was kind of hidden behind a really good D-line and he had an unbelievable offseason. He put in a lot of work and it's so cool to watch a young man put in the work that he needed to in the offseason reap the rewards of his labor. He's doing a great job, grossly underrated in my opinion, but he's going to be good for a long time."

Johnson, whose 6.5 sacks rank No. 2 on the team, later became the only player in the NFL this season to recover a fumble and have a pick-6 in the same game. LB Quincy Williams popped the ball loose from RB Pierre Strong in the fourth quarter that Johnson recovered. He would've likely scored his second TD of the game had the referees not blown the play dead.

"Typically the officiating crew is trained to let the play run out, especially on a questionable turnover play so they can fix it with review," Saleh said. "It's one of those unfortunate events that they blew the whistle."

Penalties Remain an Issue
The Jets were penalized 12 times for 74 yards in Thursday's game coming off a game where they were flagged 14 times vs. Washington. They lead the league in penalties.

"This year it obviously hasn't gone anywhere close to good enough," Robert Saleh said. "There are a lot of things that we have to look at because a lot of the things that are happening are pre-snap, which is an alarming thing. We have to find answers to it. You've got misalignments, offsides, delay of game, a lot of things happening pre-snap that starts with us as coaches. Whether it's our wording, verbiage, pace in and out of the huddle, attention to detail, it starts with us."

