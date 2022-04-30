2022 Jets Draft Picks

Everything You Need to Know About the Seven-Member Draft Class

Apr 30, 2022 at 03:10 PM
READ: Jets Select CB Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner with No. 4 Pick of 2022 NFL Draft

Gallery | The Best Photos of Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner

See the best images of the No. 4 overall selection by the Jets in the 2022 NFL Draft.

READ: Jets Select Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson with No. 10 Pick of 2022 NFL Draft

Gallery | The Best Photos of Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson

See the best images of the 10th overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson.

Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson celebrates his touchdown against Michigan State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
READ: Jets Select Florida State Edge Jermaine Johnson II with No. 26 Pick of 2022 NFL Draft

Gallery | The Best Photos of Edge Jermaine Johnson

See the best images of the No. 26 overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, Jermaine Johnson, from Florida State

Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson II (11) is shown before a NCAA college football game against Clemson Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)
1 / 18

Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson II (11) is shown before a NCAA college football game against Clemson Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

Hakim Wright Sr./Associated Press
Florida State linebacker Jermaine Johnson II (20) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
2 / 18

Florida State linebacker Jermaine Johnson II (20) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/Associated Press
Florida State linebacker Jermaine Johnson II (20) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
3 / 18

Florida State linebacker Jermaine Johnson II (20) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/Associated Press
FILE - Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson II plays in the team's NCAA football game against Notre Dame on Sept. 5, 2021, in Tallahassee, Fla. Johnson was selected by the New York Jets in the first round of the NFL draft Thursday, April 28. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough, File)
4 / 18

FILE - Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson II plays in the team's NCAA football game against Notre Dame on Sept. 5, 2021, in Tallahassee, Fla. Johnson was selected by the New York Jets in the first round of the NFL draft Thursday, April 28. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough, File)

Gary McCullough/Associated Press
Florida State linebacker Jermaine Johnson II runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
5 / 18

Florida State linebacker Jermaine Johnson II runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press
Florida State linebacker Jermaine Johnson II runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
6 / 18

Florida State linebacker Jermaine Johnson II runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
Florida State linebacker Jermaine Johnson II runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
7 / 18

Florida State linebacker Jermaine Johnson II runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
Florida State linebacker Jermaine Johnson II (20) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
8 / 18

Florida State linebacker Jermaine Johnson II (20) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/Associated Press
Florida State linebacker Jermaine Johnson II runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
9 / 18

Florida State linebacker Jermaine Johnson II runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press
Florida State linebacker Jermaine Johnson II runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
10 / 18

Florida State linebacker Jermaine Johnson II runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press
Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson II (11) in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Tallahassee, Fla. Florida State won 33-30. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)
11 / 18

Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson II (11) in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Tallahassee, Fla. Florida State won 33-30. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)

Phil Sears/Associated Press
Jacksonville State quarterback Zerrick Cooper (6) is sacked by Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson II (11) in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)
12 / 18

Jacksonville State quarterback Zerrick Cooper (6) is sacked by Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson II (11) in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)

Phil Sears/Associated Press
Georgia linebacker Jermaine Johnson covers a play against Florida during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
13 / 18

Georgia linebacker Jermaine Johnson covers a play against Florida during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Associated Press
Clemson offensive lineman Walker Parks (64) blocks Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson II (11) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)
14 / 18

Clemson offensive lineman Walker Parks (64) blocks Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson II (11) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

Hakim Wright Sr./Associated Press
Georgia linebacker Jermaine Johnson covers a play against Florida during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
15 / 18

Georgia linebacker Jermaine Johnson covers a play against Florida during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Associated Press
Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader (16) is pressured by Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson II (11) before being sacked in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)
16 / 18

Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader (16) is pressured by Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson II (11) before being sacked in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)

Phil Sears/Associated Press
Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson II (11) moments before an NCAA football game against Notre Dame on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
17 / 18

Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson II (11) moments before an NCAA football game against Notre Dame on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Associated Press
Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson II (11) in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Tallahassee, Fla. Jacksonville State won 20-17. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)
18 / 18

Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson II (11) in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Tallahassee, Fla. Jacksonville State won 20-17. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)

Phil Sears/Associated Press
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
Draft-Pick-16x9-BreeceHall

READ: Jets Trade Up with Giants for No. 36 Overall Pick, Take Iowa State RB Breece Hall

Gallery | The Best Photos of RB Breece Hall

See the best images of the Iowa State running back and No. 36 selection by the Jets in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Draft-Pick-16x9-Jeremy-Ruckert

READ: Jets Select Ohio State TE Jeremy Ruckert with 101st Overall Selection in 2022 NFL Draft

Gallery | The Best Photos of Ohio State TE Jeremy Ruckert

See the best images of the former Ohio State tight end and newest J

Draft-Pick-16x9-Template-MaxMitchell

READ: Jets Select Tackle Max Mitchell with 111th Pick of 2022 NFL Draft 

Gallery | The Best Photos of OL Max Mitchell

See the best images of the 111th overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft from Louisiana.

Draft-Pick-16x9-Template-MichealClemons

READ: Jets Select DL Micheal Clemons with 117th Pick of the 2022 NFL Draft 

Gallery | The Best Photos of DL Micheal Clemons

See the best images of the former Texas A&M defensive lineman and 117th overall selection by the Jets.

