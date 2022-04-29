Jets Select Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson with No. 10 Pick of 2022 NFL Draft

He described his strength as an ability to nab 50/50 balls and "doing a good job making people miss me."

"You just have to have plan," Wilson said. "You're playing against good players and you have to go out there with a plan. You just can't expect to run around someone. You have to get on their shoulders and make then uncomfortable. There's a lot of nuances to running routes and I'm excited to keep learning."

Wilson, who Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network rates the fourth-best player in the entire draft, is the 15th Buckeye selected by the Jets overall and the 13th since the 1967 start of the NFL common draft. They've done well with their first-round picks out of OSU, going with Ring of Honor FB Matt Snell in the 1964 AFL Draft, six-year LT starter Chris Ward fourth overall in '78 and of course C Nick Mangold 29th overall in 2006. Mangold went on to start all 164 games he played in and was named to seven Pro Bowls.

In three seasons in Columbus, Wilson appeared in 33 games (19 starts) and totaled 143 receptions, 2,213 yards (15.5 ypc) and 23 TDs.