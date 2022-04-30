Jets Trade Up with Giants for No. 36 Overall Pick, Take Iowa State RB Breece Hall

The Jets began Round 2 with a trade and a bang. They moved up two spots from the38th spot that they held from the Sam Darnold trade with Carolina in 2021, while sending their fifth-round pick to the Giants in a trade between stadium mates.

And with that No. 36 selection, the Jets then selected Iowa State's Breece Hall, making him the first back taken in this year's draft.

Hall (5-11, 217), after finishing an accomplished three-year career in the Cyclones' zone scheme, joins the Jets' running back room and depth chart along with second-year man Michael Carter, the Jets' leading rusher as a rookie last year, plus re-signed veteran Tevin Coleman, Ty Johnson, La'Mical Perine, Austin Walter and FB Nick Bawden.

"Jets fans are getting a three-down back, a guy that can catch the ball, make people miss, run you over," Hall said after the selection. "Somebody that plays hard. And a person who's just as good off the field as he is on the field. So a guy that's going to impact the community anbd be more than a football player."

Robert Saleh explained the attraction that the Jets saw in Hall the football player even as late as Round 1, when Joe Douglas started working the phones trying to trade into the opening round for the second time on Thursday night. He didn't succeed that second time, but then orchestrated the pick with the Giants to move up two spots at the top of Round 2.