Jets Select CB Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner with No. 4 Pick of 2022 NFL Draft

GM Joe Douglas Bolsters Defensive Backfield With Top-Rated Cornerback

Apr 28, 2022 at 08:35 PM
Jack Bell

With the No. 4 selection in the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas on Thursday night, the New York Jets picked Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner, adding an elite talent to a young and evolving position group.

Gardner was a three-year starter for the Bearcats. His strong play last season combined with Cincinnati's march to College Football Playoff semifinals helped his standing not only among other cornerbacks in the draft but propelling him in a group of the best players in the entire draft.

"I love being left on an island," Gardner said in February. "I don't have to worry about nobody else but my man. In actuality, I can play man, zone, but I love playing press man."

This past season he logged 35 tackles with 3 interceptions, 3 sacks, and 4 breakups and led the FBS with a 26.1 QB rating when targeted. He is considered by many to be a lockdown corner in the mold of Darrelle Revis and others. Gardner (6-3, 200) has the size and the speed (4.41 in the 40 at the NFL Combine) to emerge as a fixture and No. 1 CB.

"The confidence level he plays with is tremendous," said Dane Brugler of The Athletic. "There's a lot to like about what he just put on film and the fact that teams just didn't go after him and that made it kind of difficult at first when you're evaluating him because you didn't see a lot of those one-on-one matchups. By the time you go through all the tape, it's what's not to like about this guy? Ahmad Gardner ... one of the better players in this draft. I would not be surprised if he ends up being a top five pick in this draft."

Gallery | The Best Photos of Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner

See the best images of the No. 4 overall selection by the Jets in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Gardner is the fifth Bearcat drafted by the Jets, only the third since the start of the 1967 NFL common draft, and the first since 1987. That pick was a good one —the Jets grabbed T Jason Fabini in the fourth round (111th overall) in 1987 and he started 114 games at RT and LT from '98 through 2005. The Jets also drafted LB Alex Gordon in Round 2 (42nd) in 1987

"I truly believe I'm the best cornerback," Gardner said the NFL Combine. "I put the work in, unseen work, unrequired hours. I make sure I'm leading by example."

Gardner earned his distinctive nickname of Sauce from a youthful football coach who said he had a saucy swagger. Another explanation was his affinity for dipping sauces.

"My personal meaning is a level of confidence," Gardner said. "When I'm on and off the field, I make sure I've got the sauce. That just keeps me going. When I'm in my little calm mood, it's just me being Ahmad. The Sauce is within me, so I'm always Sauce. I have to know when to flip the switch up and turn the switch off."

