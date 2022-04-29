Jets Select CB Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner with No. 4 Pick of 2022 NFL Draft

With the No. 4 selection in the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas on Thursday night, the New York Jets picked Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner, adding an elite talent to a young and evolving position group.

Gardner was a three-year starter for the Bearcats. His strong play last season combined with Cincinnati's march to College Football Playoff semifinals helped his standing not only among other cornerbacks in the draft but propelling him in a group of the best players in the entire draft.

"I love being left on an island," Gardner said in February. "I don't have to worry about nobody else but my man. In actuality, I can play man, zone, but I love playing press man."

This past season he logged 35 tackles with 3 interceptions, 3 sacks, and 4 breakups and led the FBS with a 26.1 QB rating when targeted. He is considered by many to be a lockdown corner in the mold of Darrelle Revis and others. Gardner (6-3, 200) has the size and the speed (4.41 in the 40 at the NFL Combine) to emerge as a fixture and No. 1 CB.