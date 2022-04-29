Jets Select Florida State Edge Jermaine Johnson II with No. 26 Pick of 2022 NFL Draft

The Jets have selected Florida State DE Jermaine Johnson with the No. 26 overall pick.

Johnson (6-4, 254) played at three schools in five seasons, wrapping up at Florida State in 2021. He was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year, leading the conference with 12 sacks and 18.5 tackles for loss to go with 2 forced fumbles and 2 pass defenses.

"I'm the best edge rusher in this draft because I do everything exceptionally well," Johnson said at the NFL Combine. "I play the run as well as I play the pass. Nobody in this class does that like I do."

His stock has consistently risen since the first Senior Bowl practice. After standing out in a couple workouts in front of NFL scouts, Johnson departed Mobile, AL having cemented his status as one of the draft's premier talents.