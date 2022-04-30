Jets Select Ohio State TE Jeremy Ruckert with 101st Overall Selection in 2022 NFL Draft

The Jets have selected Ohio State TE Jeremy Ruckert with the No. 101 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Ruckert (6-5, 252), who is from Lindenhurst, NY and grew up a Jets fan, had a career-year in 2021 with 26 receptions, 309 yards and 3 TDs. He was primarily used as a blocker, but showed off his receiving abilities when was coached by the Jets in Mobile during the Senior Bowl. He reunites with his college teammate in WR Garrett Wilson, who was selected No. 10 overall.
"It's a dream come true," Ruckert said. "I dreamed of this since I was a little kid, my whole family is Jets fans. Going to practices at Hofstra, going to games as a kid, the story is still being written. I can't wait to get to work. I'm super excited, my family is super excited and I'm excited for them. I can't wait to get to work and be a part of it."
Ruckert added of Senior Bowl week: "That was my real first chance to meet the staff and I feel like I built pretty great relationships with those guys. Immediately after working with them, that was a staff I wanted to be a part of. I love the way that they coach and their approach of coaching. I'm just excited man. I can't wait."
Ruckert grew up playing soccer and was a goalkeeper before focusing on football at Lindenhurst High School where he earned first-team All-Long Island honors each of his final three seasons. He was named New York's Gatorade Player of the Year and first-team All-USA Today.
"With Jeremy, he's a really tough-minded individual," Douglas said. "He's a great teammate, a guy that's willing to sacrifice for the team. He's a dynamic athlete and a dynamic weapon in the pass game. He was a guy who was willing to do the dirty work to help his teammates as a blocker. He really committed to helping his running backs at the point of attack and he gets after guys at the line of scrimmage, but can also get open against safeties, create separation in the pass game. He's got excellent ball skills and he's got some run after catch too."
Ruckert is the 16th Ohio State player drafted by the Jets all-time. Repeating those names from Garrett Wilson's story on Thursday night, big-name Buckeyes who were drafted by and played for the Jets include FB Matt Snell (Round 1, 3rd overall pick, 1964 AFL Draft), T Dave Foley (Round 1, 26th, 1969), T Chris Ward (Round 1, 4th, 1978), K Mike Nugent (Round 1, 29th, 2005), C Nick Mangold (Round 1, 26th, 2006) and LB Darron Lee (Round 1, 20th, 2016). But the only OSU tight end draftee, Mike Bartoszek (Round 17, 430th, 1975) never played for the Green & White.