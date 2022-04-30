Jets Select Ohio State TE Jeremy Ruckert with 101st Overall Selection in 2022 NFL Draft

The Jets have selected Ohio State TE Jeremy Ruckert with the No. 101 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Ruckert (6-5, 252), who is from Lindenhurst, NY and grew up a Jets fan, had a career-year in 2021 with 26 receptions, 309 yards and 3 TDs. He was primarily used as a blocker, but showed off his receiving abilities when was coached by the Jets in Mobile during the Senior Bowl. He reunites with his college teammate in WR Garrett Wilson, who was selected No. 10 overall.

"It's a dream come true," Ruckert said. "I dreamed of this since I was a little kid, my whole family is Jets fans. Going to practices at Hofstra, going to games as a kid, the story is still being written. I can't wait to get to work. I'm super excited, my family is super excited and I'm excited for them. I can't wait to get to work and be a part of it."