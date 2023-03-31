Which Jets Player Do You Think Should Wear the Number 0?

RL: Like Nos. 1 and 13, 0 is a uniform number that requires a bit of self-confidence to pull off, unless of course you were Jim "Double-0" Otto. If it weren't a season too late, I'd say Sauce Gardner would have been a perfect Zero, as in Zone (where) Enemy Receivers (get) Omitted. But he's probably good to go for his career making No. 1 famous. Maybe someone like Chris Streveler, the way he eluded Jaguars defenders on QB keeps and draws in his only extended action with the Jets last season, would be interested. It would hint at "Now you see him, now you d-Oh-n't." But my choice for the first player in Jets history to wear 0 in a regular-season game will be newly signed WR Mecole Hardman Jr. He wore No. 4 at Georgia, then 17 with the Chiefs, so I don't know if he has a type-0 personality, but maybe going from two digits to one on the front and back of his jersey will make him even faster than his 4.33 speed and niftier than his first four NFL seasons, when he posted the second-best YAC in the game (8.3 yards after each catch), leaving Chiefs fans and opponents alike, after one of his electric jet sweeps or returns, sounding like the late, great Dick Enberg :"Oh, my!"