Ways to Watch the 2022 NFL Draft

NFL Draft Schedule (April 28-30):

Thurs, April 28 (8-11:30 p.m. ET) : NFL Draft, Rd 1 – ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio

: NFL Draft, Rd 1 – ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio Fri, April 29 (7-11:30 p.m.) : NFL Draft, Rds 2 and 3 – ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio

: NFL Draft, Rds 2 and 3 – ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio Sat, April 30 (12-7 p.m.): NFL Draft, Rds 4–7 – ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio

ESPN & ABC:

On ESPN, NFL senior Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. and analyst Louis Riddick, a 1991 NFL Draft selectee, will be on through the duration of the Draft, with fellow analyst Booger McFarland, a first round pick in the 1999 NFL Draft, joining for the first two nights. Mike Greenberg will host ESPN's coverage for the first two nights, his second consecutive year in the role. Senior NFL insider Chris Mortensen will report on the news while Adam Schefter will miss this year's NFL Draft to attend his son's college graduation.

On ABC, NFL Draft senior analyst Todd McShay and analysts Kirk Herbstreit and Desmond Howard, the fourth overall pick in the 1992 NFL Draft, will be on the set for Thursday and Friday. For the fourth consecutive year, Rece Davis will host on the primary ABC set, with Sam Ponder and Jesse Palmer, a 2001 NFL Draft selection, anchoring from the Beer Park set. Robert Griffin III, current ESPN analyst and the second overall selection in the 2012 NFL Draft, will also join Ponder and Palmer. Pete Thamel will be reporting on news throughout the telecast, his first since joining ESPN in early 2022.

For the NFL Draft's final day, with ESPN's presentation available on ABC, Davis will host with Kiper, McShay and Riddick serving as the analysts with the presentation shifts to South Las Vegas Boulevard.

NFL Network:

For the 16th year, NFL Network provides live on-location coverage of the NFL Draft. NFL Network's coverage of the 2022 NFL Draft from Las Vegas kicks off Thursday, April 28 at 8 p.m. with first round coverage provided by 2022 Sports Emmy nominee and the longest-tenured current Draft host Rich Eisen, draft expert Daniel Jeremiah, analyst and CBS's No. 2 NFL team analyst Charles Davis and Stanford head coach David Shaw, along with Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, FOX Sports' lead college football analyst Joel Klatt, and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Additionally, Melissa Stark – the new sideline reporter for NBC's Sunday Night Football – interviews the draftees on-stage following their selection.

NFL Network's live coverage of the 2022 NFL Draft continues with Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday, April 29 at 7 p.m., with NFL Network's Peter Schrager and Chris Rose joining Eisen, Jeremiah, Davis, Klatt, Rapoport and Stark.