Ty Montgomery: See Myself As a 'True Hybrid'

An additional part of Montgomery's story will continue to be how he and another veteran running back and first-year Jet, Le'Veon Bell, will complement each other.

"When I think about that, it gets me really excited. Le'Veon is probably the best at what he can do. And for him to be a part of this offense, an offense that can be built around a running back that can do that, it suits me very well because I see myself being able to do the same things that he can do," Montgomery said.

"This offense is a great fit for me because it is built around people being able to do lots of different things, be it running backs or receivers. We're lined up anywhere at any given time being asked to do anything.

"I think that's one of the things that I love about (Jets head coach Adam) Gase. He doesn't seem to put his players in a box. And when (Bell and I are) in the game together, it should be even that much more explosive, that much more dynamic. That's the way I see it, I see it being really special. I see my role and I'm grateful for it."

A few months ago, Montgomery actually began keeping track of the things that he's grateful for when a friend suggested that he keep a gratitude journal.

"Gratitude helps develop your faith. Gratitude helps keep you positive. And just like you're training our body or you're training to run a marathon, you have to train your brain to think a certain way and then notice the beauty in certain things. It's an everyday thing," Montgomery said.