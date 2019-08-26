Some New Wrinkles to Watch for in Jets' Evolving Offense

One preseason game for mostly backups is left on the schedule, two weeks of practice remain before the games count.

Perhaps by now Jets fans have a glimmer of an idea about how head coach Adam Gase wants to change the way the Green & White offense comes after opposing defenses, and that there's more to it than just Sam Darnold's second pro season and the additions of RB Le'Veon Bell and WR Jamison Crowder.

It was hard to see the changes in the works in the first two games, in which the Jets posted modest or below-averages of 19.0 offensive points, 58.5 plays, 16 first downs and 242.5 yards/game. But the opening drives of both the loss to the Giants and the win at Atlanta, both for touchdowns, gave more of an idea of what Gase and coordinator Dowell Loggains are trying to set up. So did the pace of this week's Tuesday practice.

"Yeah, we did that on purpose so they know training camp wasn't so easy," Gase said with a chuckle. "The pace we're playing at on offense and what it looks like we're going to be able to do as far as how many plays per game, we need to keep challenging our guys to make sure they understand. A 10-play drive is going to be hard and we're going to get tired and it's a four-quarter game and [the first-team offense in two games has gone] four total series. So we don't even know what it feels like to really go into a fourth quarter and it's a battle and it's been 65 plays already.