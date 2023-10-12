New York Jets and Eleven Sports Media Partnership Strengthens Ties with Small Business Community

Matt Cairns, Founder and CEO of Eleven Sports Media, said: "New York is the city where our US adventure began a couple of years ago alongside our good friends at NYCFC in the MLS. It's the city that showed us that our model, products, and services deliver that same significant value on this side of the pond that have proven successful for many years in European soccer. To be asked to come back to New York to deliver another successful program, this time with the Jets is a tremendous honour for all of us.

New York is one of the most famous and visited cities in the world. It has an endless list of entertainment options for its people, but right at the heart of that is its sporting landscape.

We're always wanting to partner with teams that have a proven history of demonstrating that they want the best for the small business communities that they serve and with the Jets that became apparent very quickly.

The average small business owner in New York will be highly competent at running their own business, but they might not have the in-house marketing resource and expertise in order to achieve the truly transformational growth they want. That's where the Eleven model comes in. We provide the small business with everything they need to achieve the credibility, notoriety and connection to their customer base.

Cairns added "By the end of this year we will have over 1000 small businesses simultaneously growing, globally through our programs and the 40 small businesses that will be associated with the Jets, are going to be delighted with the experience."