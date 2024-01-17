Michael Carter II on 2024: 'I Need to Capitalize on My Opportunities to Change Games'

Last March, Jets nickel CB Michael Carter II challenged himself on social media to be the best nickel in the NFL in 2023-24. After finishing the season with a single first-place vote for The Associated Press First Team All-Pro slot cornerback spot, Carter II said he got a step nearer to that goal, but still has way to go before checking that box.

"I definitely feel like I got closer this year," Carter II said. "I said before the season I wanted to be the best and I feel like I put something like that on tape. I am happy with how I played individually and still got a lot of room to grow and elevate."

The mark of a good cornerback in the NFL is that they often go mostly untested. That was the case for Carter II in 2023. This season, opponents targeted him 62 times for 32 completions and 299 yards, all career-lows. He surrendered a lone receiving TD over 472 coverage snaps (0.6 yards allowed per coverage snaps) and tied a career-high with 9 pass defenses in 15 games.

"From a coverage standpoint, I was sticky all-around," Carter II said. "In the run game I was a good tackler and was asked to do that as well. And all around from a nickel, I feel like I had a complete season for me. I said I wanted to be the best and to do all that, I feel like you have to do all sorts of things and I felt like I did that."

Pro Football Focus thought highly of Carter II, a fifth-round selection (No. 154) by the Jets in 2021, as well. He received an 80.4 defense grade which ranked second among nickels, trailing only Kansas City's Trent McDuffie (84.5) – the AP's First Team All-Pro selection.