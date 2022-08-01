Kwon Alexander on HC Robert Saleh: 'I Wanted to Come Back and Play for Him'

Throughout the NFL's offseason, the Jets added pieces in free agency and the draft as general manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh went about constructing and fortifying the team's roster.

Last week a potentially important piece was added to the defensive puzzle when the Green & White added veteran linebacker Kwon Alexander, who signed a one-year, free-agent contract. He is yet another player who has reunited with Saleh from 2019 when he was the defensive coordinator with the Super Bowl-bound San Francisco 49ers.

"I love Saleh," Alexander told reporters on Monday, the first day of training camp to find the players in pads. "I love everything about Saleh, his energy. The main thing is that he brings everyone along. I'm glad we're back together and I wanted to come back and play for him."

With the addition of Alexander, the Jets now have four defensive players from that 2019 49ers' roster: Alexander, DL Solomon Thomas, CB D.J. Reed and LB Marcell Harris.

Alexander, 27, who played in college at Louisiana State, played his first four NFL seasons with the Buccaneers who drafted him in the fourth round (No. 124 overall) in 2015. He made the Pro Bowl with Tampa Bay in 2017, partly on the strength of a strong 2016 season in which he started and played in all 16 games and finished fourth in the league with 145 combined tackles (108 solo).