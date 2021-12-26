Jets' Zach Wilson Outduels Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence...with His Legs?

From there Wilson added 17- and 20-yard scrambles and finished with a 2-yard keeper from his 1-yard line to run out the game's final eight seconds for the W. That give him 91 rush yards, another record for Jets and Titans QBs for rush yards in a game, surpassing Al Dorow in 1961 and Sam Darnold last year

"Oh, wow!" Wilson said when told after the game that his TD was the longest run and his 91 rush yards were the most in a game by any QB in franchise history. "I don't know if that's a good thing for me or bad for everyone else. It just worked out. I wasn't planning on running that much. It just kind of happened."

Ron Middleton, the Jets tight ends coach who filled in for Saleh, sidelined due to COVID, as the gameday head coach, said he wasn't caught unawares by Wilson's running dimension.

"I'm not surprised. I'm glad it showed up today," Middleton said. "I know the OC [Mike LaFleur] challenged him on some of his efforts the last couple of weeks for sure. I can't recall the game where he had a lot more yards to go and he was just not playing free. The OC got on him pretty good, and it paid off today."

What also paid off was Wilson's contribution to an outrageous running game. The QB was a strong supporting actor to RB Michael Carter, who racked up his first 100-yard rushing game and the Jets' first 100-yard individual runner in 19 games.