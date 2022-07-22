Jets Unveil New Stealth Black Alternate Helmet

The Jets unveiled a new Stealth Black Helmet that will debut during the 2022 season on Friday. The helmet will be paired exclusively with the fan-favorite Stealth Black uniform and will be worn at three Jets home games at MetLife Stadium:
- Sunday, October 30 vs. New England Patriots at 1 p.m. – D'Brickashaw Ferguson Ring of Honor
- Sunday, November 27 vs. Chicago Bears at 1 p.m. – Darrelle Revis Ring of Honor
- Thursday, December 22 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars at 8:15 p.m. – Amazon Prime Night Game
Inspired by a Stealth Fighter Jet, the new helmet shell features a matte black finish. The Stealth Black helmet also includes a chrome green face mask, which is an extension of the team's current green helmet shell. The helmet decal has also been updated with a white keyline – pulling together all three team colors on the helmet – green, white and black.
"Our alternate helmets are the definition of swaggy," said WR Elijah Moore. "Definitely honored to rock out in those."
The Jets' Stealth Black ensemble will serve as the team's alternate uniform.
"We have the best alternate helmet in the league," said RB Michael Carter. "The Jets Fam is going to love it and I'm so excited and blessed to help unveil it."
See the first images of Jets players in the new alternate Stealth Black helmet that will be worn against the Patriots (Oct. 30), the Bears (Nov. 27) and the Jaguars (Dec. 22).
This marks the first time the Jets will sport a black helmet shell. The Jets had a full uniform rebrand in 2019, culminating a multi-year process in conjunction with the NFL and Nike. At the time of the release, the league permitted only one helmet shell to be worn with any combination of uniforms. But in 2021, the NFL update its policy and beginning this season teams have an option to wear a second helmet shell.
"When I put that all-black on plus the black helmet, I instantly feel like Spider-Man when he became Venom," said LB Quincy Williams.
The Jets will continue to be active with updates to their uniforms and several teams have already announced classic uniforms and helmets for the 2023 season.
From now until Sunday, July 31 at 11:59pm, fans can enter to win an authentic Stealth Black helmet signed by Jets Wide Receiver Elijah Moore. Terms & Conditions Apply.