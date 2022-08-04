Jets' Solomon Thomas Using Extra Time to Help Jets D-Line

Having played with a variety of all-pros and having been coached by Robert Saleh in San Francisco from 2017-20, defensive lineman Solomon Thomas has learned a lot. Now in Jets camp after being signed as a free agent, he has taken the extra time after practice to pass that knowledge along to members of a d-line he believes has limitless potential.

"It is about just getting our timing and getting our rhythm down," he said. "It is different when it is live bullets and they are going full speed with their teammates, so it is just trying to get all the rust off from the offseason, trying to just make sure our timing is right, so we are ready for the season."

Before signing in March, Thomas spent one season with Las Vegas and the four in San Francisco, which selected him No. 3 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. A rotational defensive lineman with the Raiders last season, Thomas registered 3.5 sacks and 12 QB hits in 17 game appearances.

On both teams, he played with an assortment of All-Pro and Pro Bowl talents. Thomas lined up next to All-Pro selections DeForest Buckner and Gerald McCoy, Pro Bowl players Joey Bosa, Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue, and veterans Arik Armstead and Quinton Jefferson.

This summer, the Jets defensive line has displayed similar talents to those Solomon saw in his past teammates and felt they could benefit from what he has learned from them.

"I have been blessed in my days to be around good players and learn from good players in my days," he said. "But I think it is huge to be a part of this d-line, I think our ceiling, our potential is out of the ceiling, it is up in space.