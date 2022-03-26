Jets Sign Veteran Kicker Greg Zuerlein

The Jets have signed K Greg Zuerlein.

The veteran placekicker (34) most recently played with the Dallas Cowboys in 2020-21, connecting on 63 of his 76 (82.9%) field goal attempts.

Zeurlein, a sixth-round pick of the Rams in 2012, played collegiately at the University of Nebraska Omaha (UNO) and Missouri Western State, has totaled 1,131 career points and made 82.2% of his field goal attempts (264 of 321) in 151 career regular-season games. Zuerlein has also been good on 95.8% of his career PATs although that number dropped to 87.5% in 2021.

Known for his leg strength, "Greg the Leg" was the first player in NFL history to make two 58-plus yard field goals in the same game and the first kicker to nail a 50-plus-yarder and 60-plus yarder in the same game. His touchback percentage last season was 80% and Zuerlein is 79% (65 of 82) on his field goals from 40-49 yards and 55% (38 of 69) on his field goal attempts from 50-59 yards.