Jets Sign Veteran Kicker Greg Zuerlein

Zuerlein Played with the Cowboys During the 2021 Season

Mar 26, 2022 at 10:34 AM
E_c11i9699-allen-headshot
Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

Zuerlein_1920x1080

The Jets have signed K Greg Zuerlein.

The veteran placekicker (34) most recently played with the Dallas Cowboys in 2020-21, connecting on 63 of his 76 (82.9%) field goal attempts.

Zeurlein, a sixth-round pick of the Rams in 2012, played collegiately at the University of Nebraska Omaha (UNO) and Missouri Western State, has totaled 1,131 career points and made 82.2% of his field goal attempts (264 of 321) in 151 career regular-season games. Zuerlein has also been good on 95.8% of his career PATs although that number dropped to 87.5% in 2021.

Known for his leg strength, "Greg the Leg" was the first player in NFL history to make two 58-plus yard field goals in the same game and the first kicker to nail a 50-plus-yarder and 60-plus yarder in the same game. His touchback percentage last season was 80% and Zuerlein is 79% (65 of 82) on his field goals from 40-49 yards and 55% (38 of 69) on his field goal attempts from 50-59 yards.

In seven postseason games, Zuerlein has made 9 of his 11 FG tries.

220302-Jets-Tickets--1920x1080

Related Content

news

How Could the Jets' Moves in Free Agency Affect the Team's Plans in the NFL Draft?

Joe Douglas' Additions Include Laken Tomlinson, C.J. Uzomah, D.J. Reed
news

Jets Re-Sign OL Dan Feeney

Veteran Lineman Started 3 Games on Green & White O-Line in 2021
news

Jets Re-Sign QB Joe Flacco

Veteran Signal-Caller Started 1 Game for Green & White in 2021
news

How Does New TE Tyler Conklin Love the Jets? Let Him Count the Ways

Coming Off a Career Year with Vikes, He Can't Wait to Get Going with Zach Wilson, C.J. Uzomah and OC Mike LaFleur
news

Where Are They Now: Mark Gunn

Catch Up with the Former Defensive Lineman from Pitt
news

Notebook | Jets Filled Holes on Offense and Defense in Free Agency

QB Zach Wilson Gets More Tools in OL Laken Tomlinson; TEs C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin 
news

Jets DE Jacob Martin: 'I Love Everything About This Organization'

Signed in Free Agency, Young Edge Rusher Fits HC Robert Saleh's D-Line Blueprint
news

Jets Re-Sign FB Nick Bawden

Fullback Played in 9 Games in 2021
news

4 Glimpses into New Jets G Laken Tomlinson's Approach to Football and Life

He's Seemingly Indestructible on the Field and Has Several Community-Minded Pursuits off the Field
news

Jets QB Mike White Signs RFA Tender

Former Cowboys QB Joined Cam Newton As First 2 Players in NFL History to Throw for More than 400 Yards in First Career Start; Threw for 405 Yards, 3 TDs in Win vs. Bengals
news

Jets' New CB D.J. Reed: 'My Story, I'm Still Writing It'

Former Seahawks, 49ers CB Played Under Robert Saleh From 2018-19
Advertising