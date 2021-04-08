Jets Sign Free Agent O-Lineman Corey Levin

The Jets have added another player to their offensive line room with the signing of veteran free agent Corey Levin.

Levin (6-4, 307) was a sixth-round selection (217th overall) out of Chattanooga by Tennessee in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was on the active roster but didn't play in '17, then saw his only regular-season action with the Titans in '18, playing in all 16 games with one start and received 140 snaps at guard/center and 61 on specials.

He was a final cut in August of 2019, then spent time on Denver's active and practice-squad rosters, on Chicago's active roster until the Bears made him a final cut last year, and for two days on New England's practice squad last September.