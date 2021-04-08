Jets Sign Free Agent O-Lineman Corey Levin

Tennessee 6th-Rounder Played for Titans in '18, Then Spent Time on Denver, Chicago & New England Rosters

Apr 08, 2021 at 03:26 PM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

Corey-Levin-Free Agency 1920x1080

The Jets have added another player to their offensive line room with the signing of veteran free agent Corey Levin.

Levin (6-4, 307) was a sixth-round selection (217th overall) out of Chattanooga by Tennessee in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was on the active roster but didn't play in '17, then saw his only regular-season action with the Titans in '18, playing in all 16 games with one start and received 140 snaps at guard/center and 61 on specials.

He was a final cut in August of 2019, then spent time on Denver's active and practice-squad rosters, on Chicago's active roster until the Bears made him a final cut last year, and for two days on New England's practice squad last September.

In college, Levin won a starting job on Chattanooga's offensive line as a freshman. Over the next two seasons, he started all 27 games for the Mocs, playing both LT and LG, and was named the Jacobs Blocking Trophy winner in both years. Levin played LG during his senior year and was an All-Southern Conference first-team selection.

Related Content

news

Jets Re-Sign S Bennett Jackson

GM Joe Douglas Retains Another Veteran Safety 
news

Where Are They Now: Lonnie Young

Catch Up with the Former Free Safety
news

Notebook | Cornerbacks Patrick Surtain, Jaycee Horn, Caleb Farley and Greg Newsome Step to Front

On Offense, Alabama's Najee Harris and DeVonta Smith Display Their Many Talents
news

Jets Draft Preview | Florida's 'Unicorn' Kyle Pitts Considered Top TE and a Top Prospect

Joe Douglas Could Add to Room After Addition of Tyler Kroft in NFL Free Agency
news

GM Joe Douglas Says 'It's a Fair Assessment' Jets Will Take QB at No. 2

The Green & White Now Have 21 Picks Over the Next Two NFL Drafts 
news

Jets' Joe Douglas: Sam Darnold Trade Decision 'Best for All Parties'

'Sam's a Stud,' but GM Adds It Was Best to 'Hit the Reset Button' with Carolina Deal & Drafting QB at 2nd Overall
news

Jets Acquire Three Draft Picks from the Carolina Panthers in Exchange for QB Sam Darnold

Package Includes Second-Round and Fourth-Round Picks in 2022 NFL Draft
news

Jets Draft Preview | Top Tackles Are Penei Sewell & Rashawn Slater

Christian Darrisaw & Alex Leatherwood Also Could Find Their Way into Round 1
news

Jets Mock Draft 10.0 | Which Non-QB Do Jets Select at No. 2 Overall?

NFL Network's Bucky Brooks Has Joe Douglas Adding to OL with Oregon's Penei Sewell
news

What Do You Think About the Recent NFL Trades and Their Impact on the Jets' Draft?

GM Joe Douglas Signed Edge Rusher Carl Lawson, WR Corey Davis, LB Jarrad Davis and More
news

Jets Draft Preview | Interior Defensive Lineman Could Complement the Incumbents

An opportunity to build depth around Quinnen Williams, Folorunso Fatukasi and Co.
Advertising