Jets Sign Free Agent O-Lineman Corey Levin

The Jets have added another player to their offensive line room with the signing of veteran free agent Corey Levin.
Levin (6-4, 307) was a sixth-round selection (217th overall) out of Chattanooga by Tennessee in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was on the active roster but didn't play in '17, then saw his only regular-season action with the Titans in '18, playing in all 16 games with one start and received 140 snaps at guard/center and 61 on specials.
He was a final cut in August of 2019, then spent time on Denver's active and practice-squad rosters, on Chicago's active roster until the Bears made him a final cut last year, and for two days on New England's practice squad last September.
In college, Levin won a starting job on Chattanooga's offensive line as a freshman. Over the next two seasons, he started all 27 games for the Mocs, playing both LT and LG, and was named the Jacobs Blocking Trophy winner in both years. Levin played LG during his senior year and was an All-Southern Conference first-team selection.