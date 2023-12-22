Jets Sign FB Nick Bawden to Practice Squad

The Jets have signed FB Nick Bawden to the practice squad and released CB Kalon Barnes.
Bawden (6-2, 245), who was released Wednesday, has played in 14 games this season. He has 2 rushes, one which went for a touchdown, and 2 receptions (13 yards) on 104 offensive snaps. He's also taken 266 snaps on special teams (68%). Bawden re-signed with the Jets in March after he spent last season on injured reserve. He was originally drafted by the Lions in the seventh-round pick in 2018 out of San Diego State. He's played in 33 career games and has taken 285 snaps on offense as well as 613 on special teams.
Barnes (6-0, 186), who was drafted by the Panthers in the seventh round (No. 242) in 2022, signed with the Jets practice squad on Oct. 3. He also spent stints with the Dolphins (2022), Vikings (2022) and Steelers (2023). In 2022, he made the only game appearances of his career playing special teams snaps in two games for the Vikings.