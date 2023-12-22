Jets Sign FB Nick Bawden to Practice Squad

Bawden (6-2, 245), who was released Wednesday, has played in 14 games this season. He has 2 rushes, one which went for a touchdown, and 2 receptions (13 yards) on 104 offensive snaps. He's also taken 266 snaps on special teams (68%). Bawden re-signed with the Jets in March after he spent last season on injured reserve. He was originally drafted by the Lions in the seventh-round pick in 2018 out of San Diego State. He's played in 33 career games and has taken 285 snaps on offense as well as 613 on special teams.