Transactions

Presented by

Jets Sign FB Nick Bawden to Practice Squad

Green & White Release CB Kalon Barnes

Dec 22, 2023 at 04:14 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

JB1_6653-bawden-thumb

The Jets have signed FB Nick Bawden to the practice squad and released CB Kalon Barnes.

Bawden (6-2, 245), who was released Wednesday, has played in 14 games this season. He has 2 rushes, one which went for a touchdown, and 2 receptions (13 yards) on 104 offensive snaps. He's also taken 266 snaps on special teams (68%). Bawden re-signed with the Jets in March after he spent last season on injured reserve. He was originally drafted by the Lions in the seventh-round pick in 2018 out of San Diego State. He's played in 33 career games and has taken 285 snaps on offense as well as 613 on special teams.

Barnes (6-0, 186), who was drafted by the Panthers in the seventh round (No. 242) in 2022, signed with the Jets practice squad on Oct. 3. He also spent stints with the Dolphins (2022), Vikings (2022) and Steelers (2023). In 2022, he made the only game appearances of his career playing special teams snaps in two games for the Vikings.

Related Content

news

Jets Place DL Quinton Jefferson on IR, Sign DL Jalyn Holmes to the Active Roster

Green & White Also Sign DL Manny Jones and RB Jacques Patrick to the Practice Squad
news

Jets Sign OL Xavier Newman to Active Roster; Place LB Zaire Barnes on IR

Green & White Elevate DL Jalyn Holmes and LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball for Sunday's Game at Miami
news

Jets Sign OL Obinna Eze to Practice Squad

Lineman Signed with Lions as an Undrafted Free Agent in 2022
news

Jets Sign OL Jake Hanson, Placed OL Wes Schweitzer on Injured Reserve

Green & White Elevate DL Jalyn Holmes, OL Chris Glaser for Sunday's Game vs. Texans
news

Jets Place TE C.J. Uzomah on Injured Reserve; Activate TE Kenny Yeboah

Yeboah Was Placed on IR in August, Returned to Practice Nov. 15
news

Jets Sign QB Brett Rypien; Release QB Tim Boyle

OL Xavier Newman Returns to the Practice Squad; DL Tanzel Smart Heads to P-Squad Injured Reserve 
news

Jets Sign DL Bruce Hector to Practice Squad

Green & White Place DL Perrion Winfrey on Injured Reserve
news

Jets Activate CB Justin Hardee, OL Wes Schweitzer

Green & White Release S Adrian Amos, OL Xavier Newman; Elevate OL Jake Hanson, Perrion Winfrey
news

Jets Sign CB Anthony Brown to Practice Squad

Green & White Release CB Craig James from PS
news

Jets Sign OL Chris Glaser to Practice Squad

Virginia Product Took 57 Snaps at Buffalo in Week 11
news

Jets Activate OL Duane Brown, Sign Xavier Newman

Green & White Release OL Chris Glaser; Elevate DL Tanzel Smart, OL Jake Hanson for Game vs. Dolphins
Advertising