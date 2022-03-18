Jets Sign DE Jacob Martin

Veteran Defensive End Had 4 Sacks in 2021; Brother of Former Jet Josh Martin

Mar 18, 2022 at 01:25 PM
Ethan Greenberg

The Jets on Thursday signed DE Jacob Martin. 

Martin (6-2, 242) has played the last three seasons with the Texans and started a career-high 14 games in 2021, leading to his best NFL Season. He registered career-highs in tackles (23), tackles for loss (5), sacks (4), pass defenses (3) and forced fumbles (2).

He has 64 career tackles, 13 TFL, 13.5 sacks, 6 FF, 4 pass defenses, 3 fumble recoveries and 24 QB hits. Originally a Seahawks sixth-round pick in 2018 out of Temple, Martin was traded to Houston after one season in Seattle as a part of the deal that sent DE Jadeveon Clowney to the Seahawks.

Martin's brother, Josh, played in the NFL from 2013-18 and was with the Green & White for three seasons (2016-18). Jacob Martin is the first addition to the defensive line in free agency.

