Jets Sign DE Jacob Martin

The Jets on Thursday signed DE Jacob Martin.

Martin (6-2, 242) has played the last three seasons with the Texans and started a career-high 14 games in 2021, leading to his best NFL Season. He registered career-highs in tackles (23), tackles for loss (5), sacks (4), pass defenses (3) and forced fumbles (2).

He has 64 career tackles, 13 TFL, 13.5 sacks, 6 FF, 4 pass defenses, 3 fumble recoveries and 24 QB hits. Originally a Seahawks sixth-round pick in 2018 out of Temple, Martin was traded to Houston after one season in Seattle as a part of the deal that sent DE Jadeveon Clowney to the Seahawks.