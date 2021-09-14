Jets Sign 4 Players; Place 4 on Injured Reserve

The Jets on Tuesday signed four players to the active roster, placed four players on injured reserve and added two to the practice squad.

S Jarrod Wilson, OL Isaiah Williams, LB B.J. Goodson and P Thomas Morstead were all added to the active roster. The Jets also placed T Mekhi Becton, P Braden Mann, LB Blake Cashman and S Lamarcus Joyner on injured reserve and signed LB Noah Dawkins and OL Elijah Nkansah to the practice squad.

A Michigan product, Wilson originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016. In 75 games (30 starts) with the Jaguars, he totaled 188 tackles, 9 pass defenses and 3 INT. Last season, Wilson (6-2, 210) played and started in 12 games, totaling 69 tackles, 2 TFLs, 3 pass defenses and 1 INT.

Goodson (6-1, 214) played with the Browns in 2020, making 14 starts and amassing a team-high 91 tackles along with 6 pass defenses. Goodson was a fourth-round pick of the Giants in 2016 and lined up for New York's NFC representative for three seasons. He was traded to Green Bay prior to the 2019 season and made nine starts for the Packers in his lone campaign there. In 66 career games, Goodson has recorded 251 tackles, 12 PDs and 4 INTs.

Williams (6-3, 295) originally signed with the Jets on Aug. 21, was released 10 days later and then was signed to the P-squad. The Akron product signed as an undrafted free agent with Washington in 2016 and has had stints with five other NFL teams -- Chiefs (2017), Colts (2017), Raiders (2018), Saints (2018) and Ravens (2019).

Morstead, a 13-year NFL veteran, appeared in 190 games for the Saints from 2009-20. His career stat line includes a 46.5-yard punting average. A fifth-round pick of the Saints in 2009, Morstead earned a Pro Bowl nod and was a second-team All-Pro in 2012.

Becton (6-7, 363) dislocated his right kneecap Sunday at Carolina. The Jets' first-round pick in 2020, No. 11 overall, took 48 snaps (74%) before exiting the game. He played in 14 games (13 starts) last season at left tackle.

Mann (5-11, 198) sustained a left knee injury in Week 1 action and is expected to be miss four to six weeks. He played in 16 games last year and averaged 43.9 yards per punt with a long of 60.

Joyner (5-8, 185) tore his triceps tendon against the Panthers and will miss the remainder of the season. He played the past two seasons with the Raiders before signing with the Jets in March, registering 115 tackles, 9 tackles for loss and 8 pass defenses in 28 games (16 starts). A Rams second-round pick out of Florida State in 2014, Joyner has totaled 421 tackles, 21 TFLs, 4 INTs, 33 PDs, 5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and 2 fumble recoveries in 96 games (59 starts).

Cashman (6-1, 237) sustained a hamstring injury against the Panthers. He has appeared in 12 career games with the Jets and collected 44 tackles and 1 PD.

Dawkins spent time on the Jets' practice squad last season before being elevated to the active roster in December and taking 50 special teams snaps. The 6-1, 235-pound linebacker, who attended The Citadel, suited up in 10 games for the Buccaneers in 2019. He spent the past preseason with the Green & White and had 4 tackles and 1 PD.