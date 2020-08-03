Jets Release WR Quincy Enunwa

The Jets have released veteran WR Quincy Enunwa.

Additionally, ILB C.J. Mosley has elected to opt out of the 2020 season. With training camps opening up around the NFL, players have an opt-out clause in their contracts for the 2020 season because of COVID-19. Mosley has informed the Jets of his intention to do so and the Jets have listed him on their Reserve/Opt Out list.

The Enunwa and Mosley moves were two of five new transactions the club announced today. They also waived RB Trenton Cannon, OL Ben Braden and OLB Wyatt Ray.

Enunwa, who had been placed on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform in May due to the neck injury he suffered early last season, was the Jets' sixth-round selection in the 2014 draft out of Nebraska. He played in 41 games (30 starts) over five seasons and amassed 119 receptions for 1,617 yards and five touchdowns. In his most productive season of 2016, which was also the only one in which he played 16 games, he had 58 catches for 857 yards and 4 TDs.

The 6'2", 250-pound Mosley signed with the Green & White in March of 2019, but he was limited to just two games last season due to a groin injury he suffered in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills. In his only healthy two-plus quarters of action with the Jets, Mosley recorded a pick-six, 6 tackles, 2 PDs and 1 FR.

Minus Mosley for 14 games in 2019, the Green & White finished No. 2 against the run (86.9 YPG), No. 5 in yards/play (5.0) and No. 7 both in total defense (323.1 YPG) and 1st downs allowed (302).

In 79 career games, Mosley has 10 INTs, 6 FF, 6 FR and 37 pass defenses. He told reporters in the spring that he could cut and run the way he needs to play his position and that he expected to participate in training camp.

"I'm cleared to do everything. I've been working every week with my trainers every week as far as workouts and rehab," he said. "So when we get back in the building, whenever that is, we'll go from there."

But Mosley weighed everything and made the best decision for him and his family. Fellow inside 'backer Avery Williamson started camp on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list and the remaining ILB group includes Neville Hewitt, James Burgess, Blake Cashman and Patrick Onwuasor.

"You can only control what you can control," Mosley said in June. "I feel the NFLPA and the NFL working together with the doctors and the experts are making sure ... to have everybody safe and sound when we get back or if we get back. I don't know what the plan is. But I'm just doing everything I can on my side to stay safe, keep my family safe, and make sure I'm ready to go."

Cannon was the Green & White's sixth-rounder in the 2018 draft out of Virginia State. He saw action in all 16 games in '18, rushing 38 times for 113 yards and a touchdown and catching 17 passes for 144 yards. In four games last season he was used primarily on special teams as a gunner and as a kickoff return (5 returns for 96 yards).

Braden came to the Jets as an undrafted free agent OL out of Michigan in 2017. He spent all of 2017 on the practice squad, played in two games at the end of the '18 season and in last year's finale at Buffalo.