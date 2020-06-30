Tuesday, Jun 30, 2020 12:17 PM

Jets Release Updated Jersey Numbers 

T Mekhi Becton Gets His Wish, WRs Breshard Periman and Denzel Mims Go With Low Numbers and QB Joe Flacco Stands Pat


Eric Allen





The Jets have updated their roster with jersey numbers for 29 players.

First-round pick Mekhi Becton got the number 77 he targeted this offseason. The Louisville product had to move to something new professionally since the Jets retired Ring of Honor inductee Joe Klecko's No. 73 in 2004.

"I wanted to try something new because I didn't feel right in 70. That's my high school number and then 73 is retired," said Becton, the No. 11 overall selection in April's draft. "I feel like 77 is just a different journey, a new journey to start."

The 6'7", 364-pound Becton was a big part of the Jets O-line revampment that also featured the free agency signings of Connor McGovern (No. 60), Greg Van Roten (No. 62), George Fant (No. 76) and Josh Andrews (No. 68).

New Jets backup QB Joe Flacco, a Super Bowl MVP with 10 career postseason wins on his resume, will stick with No. 5 on his third NFL club.

As has become the norm in the NFL, New York's AFC representative will have a new set of low-numbered receivers as Breshard Perriman has been assigned the No. 19 he wore in Tampa, second-round pick Denzel Mims will move up from his Baylor No. 5 to No. 11 in green and white and Josh Doctson, who was most recently a Viking, will stick with the No. 18 he donned both in Minnesota and in Washington. Undrafted wideout hopefuls Lawrence Cager, a Georgia product, and George Campbell, a speedster from West Virginia, went even lower for the preseason with No. 1 and No. 6 respectively.

The 29 updated jersey numbers are below. Six players including Frank Gore, the NFL's third all-time leading rusher, and fifth round pick Bryce Hall have yet to be assigned a number. All numbers are subject to change.

Free Agents

Table inside Article
Player Number
Josh Andrews 68
Pierre Desir 35
Josh Doctson 18
George Fant 76
Joe Flacco 5
Brett Maher 2
Connor McGovern 60
Patrick Onwuasor 51
Breshad Perriman 19
Ross Travis 43
Greg Van Roten 62

Draft Picks

Table inside Article
Player Number
Mekhi Becton 77
Cameron Clark 72
Ashtyn Davis 32
Braden Mann 7
Denzel Mims 11
James Morgan 4
La'Mical Perine 22
Jabari Zuniga 92

Undrafted Free Agents

Table inside Article
Player Number
Lawrence Cager 1
George Campbell 6
Domenique Davis 61
Jared Hilbers 79
Bryce Huff 47
Lamar Jackson 36
Sterling Johnson 66

Changes

Table inside Article
Player Number
Anthony Cioffi 45 (from 37)
Mike White 8 (from 5)
Jordan Willis 55 (from 60)

