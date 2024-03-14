Jets Trade with Ravens, Reacquire OL Morgan Moses

The Jets have struck a trade with Baltimore to bring back a tackle with a familiar name in Morgan Moses.

Moses, the Jets' starting right tackle for 16 of their 17 games in 2021, Robert Saleh's first season as head coach, returns to the Jets as part of a reported swap of draft picks. The Jets will get Moses plus Baltimore's fourth-round selection for their picks in Rounds 4 and 6.

Moses had signed a three-year contract with Baltimore in 2022 and started 31 games for the Ravens the past two seasons. Before coming to the Jets, he was Washington's third-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft and started 97 of 104 games there, including 96 consecutive starts from 2015-20.

He was released and signed with the Jets in early July 2021. His starting streak was snapped when the Green & White went with Mekhi Becton at LT and George Fant at RT. But when Becton suffered a season-ending injury in the opener at Carolina, Fant shifted to LT, Moses came in at RT, and Moses went on to play 1,020 offensive snaps, missing only one play from Games 2-17.

Even after celebrating his 33rd birthday two weeks ago, Moses (6-6, 330) continues to post strong tackle metrics. Since 2020, his last season with Washington, he has an overall grade of 84.6 from Pro Football Focus and his 88.4 run-blocking grade in that span ranks sixth among all tackles. And since 2022, PFF gave him an 850 grade, 10th among all tackles, in QB pressure rate allowed. Despite playing in more than 2,800 offensive snaps in the past three seasons, he was called for just one holding call and 15 total penalties.