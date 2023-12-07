Jets DL Quinnen Williams Eager to See Sheldon Rankins, C.J. Stroud & Texans

Williams, though, has never worried about his sack total alone, saying, "I'm not really focused on it, man. I'm just focused on getting better every single day, doing the necessary things I can to help this defense win."

Yet other metrics confirm his and his coaches' feelings that while double-team attention from opposing OCs has cut back on his sacks and hits, his QB pressures, as measured by Next Gen Stats, have risen to 46 this season compared to last season's 40 through 12 games.

Another important number that we measure unofficially is tackles for loss/no gain, which include rushes and receptions and excludes sacks. Quinnen's brother, LB Quincy Williams, has been the team leader in TFLNG, but this season Quinnen has matched Quincy's team-leading total of 12.5 tackles through these first dozen games, already a career season high. A half-tackle for loss came on his tandem takedown along with Ashtyn Davis of RB Bijan Robinson for the early safety against the Falcons.

All of which supports defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich's recent scouting report on Quinnen Williams.

"Is he getting sacks? No, but he is winning, he is affecting quarterbacks," Ulbrich said. "He's got an exceptional pressure rate — the best of his career at this point. And I know it's not always illustrated by sacks, but he is still playing at an elite level. ... What you see on tape is a guy that's just absolutely a game-wrecker, in the run game for sure, as a pass rusher, just from the winning-percentage standpoint.

"And on top of all that, he's an exceptional teammate and human being, a guy that's absolutely in it for his teammates, his team, this organization, above himself. We're just lucky to have him."