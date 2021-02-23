Jets QBs in 2021: Club Believes Sam Darnold Has a Very Bright Future

'20: Quick Look Back

Darnold started 12 games for the Jets, completing 59.6% of his passes for 2,208 yards with 9 TDs and 11 INTs. From Weeks 14-16 and against three teams that made the playoffs in the Seahawks, the Rams and the Browns, Darnold led the Green & White to two victories and went a career-high three straight contests without committing a turnover.

"I do you think you saw in the month of December Sam played a lot of good ball," Douglas said. "You obviously saw that we were able to beat two playoff teams and a lot of that is because of the way Sam played. So, like I said before, I really think that Sam truly does have a bright future in this league, a 23-year-old quarterback, and Sam is still going to get better every year."

Darnold sustained a pair of injuries to his right shoulder in Weeks 4 and 8 losses to the Broncos and Chiefs respectively, forcing the third-year pro out of the lineup for four games.

"Derailed might be a harsh word, but in some ways it derailed the season for me. It just set me back," Darnold said. "As a quarterback, you wish to play every single game. I'm going to continue to take really, really good care of my body this offseason and make sure stuff like that, as avoidable as possible, doesn't happen again."

Darnold's had an uneven ride during his first three professional seasons while compiling a 13-25 mark in 38 career starts. He's been a shade under a 60% passer (59.8), throwing for 8,097 yards with 45 TDs and 39 INTs. Next season, he'll work in a new system under his third head coach and third offensive coordinator.

"I absolutely believe my best football's ahead of me," he said. "Really, these last three years motivate me, too. I'm going to work just as hard if not harder than I've ever worked before in this offseason and I'm going to come back stronger."