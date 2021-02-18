Jets Specialists Look Ahead: Punter Set, Kicker Up in the Air

Finished on Practice Squad: Castillo

Reserve/Future Signing: Ficken

No Longer With Team: Castillo

Potential Free Agents in 2021: None

'21: A New Deal

Two-thirds of the battery that makes up the kicking game seems set. Rookie punter Braden Mann had his ups and some downs but he also ably took over the kickoff duties when K Sam Ficken was out with injury and supplied four tackles for the kick coverage teams. LS Thomas Hennessy provided five tackles and for the fourth straight year he was unpenalized and not charged with a fumbled long snap.

Kicker once again has to be solidified. Ficken had three separate stints around his groin injury. Sergio Castillo was a great story of a long journey to the NFL that fell off a cliff when he missed three second-quarter field goals at Seattle. Chase McLaughlin was acquired on waivers and finally got in some kicks in the season finale at New England. Ficken and McLaughlin remain on the roster and may await more competition in the coming months.

'20: Quick Look Back

Mann roared with five inside-20 punts vs. Cleveland, his 5.65-second-hangtime howitzer at the Rams and a 60-yard net kick at KC. On the downside, he endured a three-game stretch without an I-20 punt and averages of 43.9 gross and 37.2 net that were off the franchise records set by Lachlan Edwards.

Returners can come and go but "Swiss Army Knife" Braxton Berrios, despite a lot of fair catches, is a proven punt returner with a 10.5-yard average the last two seasons combined. Corey Ballentine had only 12 kickoff returns but posted a 26.2 yard return average. Dan Brown (331 snaps) and Matthias Farley (310 snaps) led the special teams in plays, and Farley topped the Green & White with eight kick-coverage tackles.