Jets Wideouts Look Ahead: Will the 'Big Three' Return Intact in '21?

'20: Quick Look Back

Two measures of the changeable WR position: 20 players had receptions for the Jets in '20, their most in a season since 22 had catches in 2012. And 10 of the 20 players with receptions this past season were wideouts, the most in a season in franchise history.

Crowder led the offense in receptions (59), receiving yards (699) and receiving TDs (6) for the second consecutive season. Perriman led all the main wideouts with his 16.8 yards/catch average. Shortly after Mims got on the field, his five-game streak with at least one 20-yards-plus catch per game commenced.

Berrios fit right into the mix, especially in first halves when he had a team-leading 15 first-down receptions, while his eight total third-down-conversion catches were second on the offense to Crowder's 15. Others with double-digit receptions were Jeff Smith (17) and Chris Hogan (14, released from IR in December).