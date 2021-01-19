Jets Defensive Line Look Ahead: Quinnen Williams & Co. Moving in Right Direction

Line Seeks Health, Consistency vs. the Run, Even Bigger Seasons from 'Q' & 'Foley' Fatukasi

Jan 19, 2021 at 09:00 AM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

E_SZP_3543-d-line-story-thumb
Table inside Article
Player GP-GS-DNP-IA Def/ST Snaps
Quinnen Williams 13-13-0-1 586-71
Henry Anderson 16-8-0-0 548-103
Folorunso Fatukasi 15-8-0-0 506-137
John Franklin-Myers 15-2-0-1 500-24
Nathan Shepherd 14-3-0-2 335-120
Bryce Huff 14-0-0-2 295-87
Steve McLendon 6-6-0-0 178-43
Kyle Phillips 7-3-0-0 171-3
Jabari Zuniga 8-0-1-0 103-3
Jordan Willis 2-0-1-4 46-0
Tanzel Smart 3-0-0-0 26-0
Trevon Coley 0-0-0-2 0-0

Finished on Injured Reserve: Williams, Phillips

No Longer With Team: McLendon, Willis

Potential Free Agents in 2021
Unrestricted: Coley

'21: A New DealThe defensive line looks to be heading onward and upward for next season. Quinnen Williams, the third pick of the 2019 draft, emerged as a DL playmaker in his second season. Folorunso Fatukasi and Henry Anderson spent a good amount of time in opponents' backfields as well. And John Franklin-Myers, Nathan Shepherd and Kyle Phillips each showed flashes at different points. None of them is a free agent.

The line parted ways with vets Steve McLendon and Jordan Willis but got some return on their departures — McLendon's trade to Tampa Bay brought a sixth-round selection in 2022, as did Willis' trade to San Francisco. And McLendon's leadership will be missed, but helping to fill the veteran voice void was the third-year man Fatukasi, who provided appropriate words and urgency when needed in the locker room and on the sideline, as did the 11th-year player McLendon.

We needed to see a little more from Williams (one game inactive, final two games on IR) and a lot more from Phillips, the 2019 wunderkind (last nine games on IR) and fourth-round rookie Jabari Zuniga (on IR to start season, didn't play until Game 8). With great health in '21, we will.

'20: Quick Look Back
Williams upped his production in Year 2, leading the Jets' defense with 7.0 sacks, 12 tackles for loss/no gain (on rushes and receptions) and 7 tackles for loss only. And his 19 tackles at or behind the line on all plays, including sacks, were the most by a Jets defender since Leonard Williams' 22.5 in 2016. Add in a team-leading three passes defensed behind the line and it was quite a sophomore explosion for the young man from the University of Alabama. Similar, although not as dominating, were the contributions from Fatukasi (11 TFLNG, 2 sacks) and Anderson (10.5 TFLNG, 0.5 sack).

Some days, the run fits with the LBs were sensational (29 rush yards allowed at Chargers, 45 vs. Browns), some days it was not (182 yards allowed vs. 49ers, 174 at Seattle, 166 at New England). With more of the aforementioned health, plus consistency, plus a return to form of LB C.J. Mosley behind them, the run defense should benefit.

DL Trivia
Besides his reliable D-line play, Henry Anderson has provided three of the Jets' last six blocked kicks. With his punt block at the L.A. Chargers this past season plus his field goal and extra point rejections in 2018, Anderson became the first Jet with at least one blocked punt, FG and XP since Joe Klecko and Donald Dykes both completed their kick-blocking trifecta during the 1979 season.

Photos | The Best Images of the Jets Defensive Line

See the Top Photos of Quinnen Williams, Folorunso Fatukasi and the Jets D-Line in 2020

E_SZ3_0554
1 / 82
E_A9201050
2 / 82
E_SZP_3482
3 / 82
E_SZP_2564
4 / 82
E_SZP_3543
5 / 82
E_SZP_3817
6 / 82
E_SZP_3087
7 / 82
E_SZP_1858
8 / 82
E_SZP_2587
9 / 82
E_SZP_1636
10 / 82
E_SZP_1880
11 / 82
E_SZP_1655
12 / 82
E_SZP_1988
13 / 82
E_SZP_1615
14 / 82
E_SZP_1624
15 / 82
E_SZP_0748
16 / 82
E_SZP_0700
17 / 82
E_SZ6_0525
18 / 82
E_SZP_0211
19 / 82
E_SZP_0706
20 / 82
E_SZP_0603
21 / 82
E_SZP_0208 2
22 / 82
E_SZ4_1046
23 / 82
E_SZ5_0407
24 / 82
E_SZ5_0411
25 / 82
E_SZ5_0373
26 / 82
E_SZ5_0337
27 / 82
E_SZ5_0480
28 / 82
E_SZ4_1349
29 / 82
E_SZ4_0063
30 / 82
E_SZ4_1126
31 / 82
E_SZ4_0599
32 / 82
E_SZ4_0654
33 / 82
E_SZ4_1034
34 / 82
E_SZ4_0423
35 / 82
E_SZ4_0307
36 / 82
E_SZ3_2869
37 / 82
E_SZ4_0264
38 / 82
E_SZ3_2841
39 / 82
E_SZ3_2242
40 / 82
E_SZ3_2450
41 / 82
E_SZ3_2843
42 / 82
E_SZ3_2083
43 / 82
E_SZ3_2236
44 / 82
E_SZ3_1534
45 / 82
E_SZ3_1133
46 / 82
E_SZ3_1086
47 / 82
E_SZ3_1114
48 / 82
E_SZ3_0553
49 / 82
E_SZ3_1047
50 / 82
E_SZ2_5467
51 / 82
E_SZ2_1456
52 / 82
E_SZ2_1830
53 / 82
E_SZ2_1432
54 / 82
E_SZ2_1313
55 / 82
E_SZ2_0484
56 / 82
E_SZ2_1443
57 / 82
E_SZ2_1085
58 / 82
E_SZ2_1222
59 / 82
E_SZ2_1176
60 / 82
E_SZ1_3127
61 / 82
E_SZ1_1858
62 / 82
E_SZ1_2941
63 / 82
E_SZ1_3192
64 / 82
E_SZ1_2294
65 / 82
E_SZ1_2209
66 / 82
E_SZ1_1857
67 / 82
E_SZ1_1867
68 / 82
E_SZ1_1759
69 / 82
E_SZ1_1959
70 / 82
E_SZ1_1848
71 / 82
E_SZ1_1848 1
72 / 82
E_SZ1_1741
73 / 82
E_SZ1_1441
74 / 82
E_SZ1_1736
75 / 82
E_SZ1_1744
76 / 82
E_SZ1_0153
77 / 82
E_SZ1_1147
78 / 82
New York Jets Defensive Lineman John Franklin-Myers
79 / 82

New York Jets Defensive Lineman John Franklin-Myers

E_SZ1_0795
80 / 82
E_SZ1_1313
81 / 82
E_SZ1_1137
82 / 82

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

OFFICIAL | Robert Saleh Becomes the Jets' 20th Head Coach in Franchise History

GM Joe Douglas: Saleh Is the Right Leader and Partner for Us
news

Jets Statements on Head Coach Robert Saleh

Read Statements from Chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson and GM Joe Douglas
news

Why Are the Jets and Robert Saleh a Perfect Union?

Christopher Johnson and Joe Douglas Wanted a CEO-Type Leader and Got One
news

Braxton Berrios Hopes to Be a Swiss Army Knife for Jets

WR Finished No. 2 on Green & White in Receptions, No. 3 in Receiving Yards and Tied for No. 3 in TDs
news

Jets' S Matthias Farley on Team's Growth and Unity: 'More Than Any Team I've Ever Been On'

2020 Team Captain Said Defensive Pieces Came Together in Challenging Season
news

NFL World Reacts to Jets, Robert Saleh Agreeing In Principle

See Reaction from Current Jets, 49ers and Reporters from Around the NFL
news

Jets Reach Agreement in Principle with Robert Saleh to Become Head Coach

Saleh Spent the Last Four Seasons as 49ers Defensive Coordinator
news

RB Ty Johnson on His 'Weird & Wild' 2020 Trek: 'Overall It Was Good'

2nd-Year Jet Enjoyed Runs Behind Becton, the Backs' Meeting Room & the Opportunities He Received
news

Where Are They Now: Mike Hennigan

Catch Up with the Jets Linebacker
news

Jets Notebook | Green & White in a Thorough Search for New Head Coach

49ers' DC Robert Saleh Is First to Interview in Person
news

Jets Sign WR Manasseh Bailey to Reserve/Future Contract

Wideout Spent Time with Eagles and Chargers in 2020 Season

Advertising