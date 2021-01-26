Jets Offensive Line Look Ahead: Mekhi Becton & Co. Aim to Build on Foundation 

Group Survived Injuries to Hit Its Stride Late in the 2020 Season

Jan 26, 2021 at 09:00 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

ol-position-update-E_SZ2_1804
Table inside Article
Player GP-GS-DNP-IA Off/ST Snaps
C Connor McGovern 16-16-0-0 969-5
T George Fant 14-14-0-2 829-27
G Greg Van Roten 13-13-0-0 752-36
T Mekhi Becton 14-13-0-2 691-0
G Alex Lewis 9-9-0-2 544-30
G Pat Elflein 6-6-0-0 367-19
OL Josh Andrews 15-4-0-0 311-49
OL Conor McDermott 15-1-1-0 247-47
T Chuma Edoga 11-4-4-1 235-18
T Cameron Clark 0-0-3-7 0-0
OL Jimmy Murray 0-0-7-4 0-0

Voluntary Opt-Out: C Leo Koloamatangi

Finished on Injured Reserve: Andrews

Finished on Reserve/NFI: Lewis

Finished on Practice Squad: OL Corbin Kaufusi

No Longer with Team: Kaufusi

Potential Unrestricted FAs in 2021: Andrews, Elflein

'21: A New Deal
The Jets offensive line appears to have found a foundational piece in LT Mekhi Becton, who started 13 games as a rookie in the 2020 season. He emerged as one of the NFL's most dominant run blockers and also showed promise in pass protection while working through rookie bumps. On the other side of the line, RT George Fant showed promise in his first year as a full-time starter and first with the Jets. C Connor McGovern was the iron man of the bunch, taking the most snaps on offense (969) and was the only OL to play all 16 games. RG Greg Van Roten flashed at times and was a good presence in the locker room, keeping a steady approach throughout a challenging season.

The Jets could have a lot of returning faces on the offensive line in 2021. Of the 9 linemen to take snaps on offense in the 2020 season, only Pat Elflein (7 starts, 367 snaps) and Josh Andrews (4 starts, 311) are set to become free agents.

McGovern repeatedly said throughout the season that good offensive lines typically play with each other multiple seasons. Even though the group will need to learn a new system in the offseason, there is personnel familiarity, which is an important piece of the puzzle. Each position group across the NFL has new faces each season, but the foundation among the OL was set and the group will build on it in 2021.

'20: Quick Look Back
The unit closed out the 2020 season hitting its stride. In the Jets' first win, which came in Week 15 against the Rams in Los Angeles, the O-line held LA's defense to 2 sacks. The Rams finished the 2020 season No. 2 in the NFL with 91 sacks (3.3 per game) but DL Aaron Donald, whose 13.5 sacks was No. 2 in the league, was not able to get to QB Sam Darnold. The following week, the Jets' OL held Myles Garrett & Co. to 2 sacks as well as the Green & White won their second game. Garrett, who ranked No. 6 in the NFL with 12 sacks, had 1 sack.

The Jets controlled the ball on the ground against Cleveland, amassing 131 rushing yards between six players. The Green & White also controlled the time of possession 31:48 to 28:12. In Week 13 against the Raiders, the team ran for 206 yards, their highest output since 2018. Ty Johnson became the first Jet since '18 to eclipse the 100-yard mark and had 22 carries, 104 yards and 1 TD (4.7 avg).

McGovern, who battled injuries in the beginning of the season despite not missing any games, settled into a groove Weeks 8-17. According to Pro Football Focus, he graded out No. 8 among NFL centers down the stretch compared to No. 40 Weeks 1-7.

The room did undergo trials and tribulations executing an offense with five new opening-day starters compared to the 2019 season opener without the benefit of OTAs, minicamp or a preseason.

OL Trivia
Connor McGovern in 2020 was the first Jets center to start 16 games in a season since Nick Mangold in 2013. And McGovern's 969 offensive snaps were the most by a Jets C since Mangold's 979 offensive snaps in 2014.

Photos | The Best Images of the Jets Offensive Line

See the Top Photos of Connor McGovern, Mekhi Becton and the Jets O-Line in 2020

E_SZ2_0549
1 / 87
E_SZ4_0923
2 / 87
E_A9200911
3 / 87
E_SZP_2640
4 / 87
E_SZP_2065
5 / 87
E_SZP_2175
6 / 87
E_SZP_2317
7 / 87
E_SZP_1951
8 / 87
E_SZP_1115
9 / 87
E_SZP_1594
10 / 87
E_SZP_1506
11 / 87
E_SZP_2045
12 / 87
E_SZP_0742
13 / 87
E_SZP_1440
14 / 87
E_SZP_1307
15 / 87
E_SZP_1427
16 / 87
E_SZP_0552
17 / 87
E_SZP_1011
18 / 87
E_SZP_0935
19 / 87
E_SZP_0888
20 / 87
E_SZ5_1473
21 / 87
E_SZP_0875
22 / 87
E_SZ5_0288
23 / 87
E_SZP_0713
24 / 87
E_SZ5_1512
25 / 87
E_SZP_0917
26 / 87
E_SZ4_1037
27 / 87
E_SZ4_0950
28 / 87
E_SZ4_1014
29 / 87
E_SZ4_0352
30 / 87
E_SZ4_0774
31 / 87
E_SZ4_0265
32 / 87
E_SZ3_1389
33 / 87
E_SZ4_0745
34 / 87
E_SZ4_0349
35 / 87
E_SZ4_0806
36 / 87
E_SZ4_0653
37 / 87
E_SZ4_0181
38 / 87
E_SZ3_2412
39 / 87
E_SZ4_0008
40 / 87
E_SZ4_0015
41 / 87
E_SZ3_1314
42 / 87
E_SZ3_2404
43 / 87
E_SZ3_1313
44 / 87
E_SZ3_1463
45 / 87
E_SZ3_1331
46 / 87
E_SZ3_1155
47 / 87
E_SZ2_2205 2
48 / 87
E_SZ2_1694
49 / 87
E_SZ2_1804
50 / 87
E_SZ3_0455
51 / 87
E_SZ2_1045
52 / 87
E_SZ2_1196
53 / 87
E_SZ2_0968
54 / 87
E_SZ2_1442
55 / 87
E_SZ2_0849
56 / 87
E_SZ2_0823
57 / 87
E_SZ2_0833
58 / 87
E_SZ2_0840
59 / 87
E_SZ2_0249
60 / 87
E_SZ2_0758
61 / 87
E_SZ2_0826
62 / 87
E_SZ1_2676
63 / 87
E_SZ1_1438
64 / 87
E_SZ1_1517
65 / 87
E_SZ1_2340
66 / 87
E_SZ1_1722
67 / 87
E_SZ1_1068
68 / 87
E_SZ1_0673
69 / 87
E_SZ1_2673
70 / 87
E_SZ1_0987
71 / 87
E_SZ1_1177
72 / 87
E_SZ1_0463
73 / 87
E_SZ1_0626
74 / 87
E_SZ1_0640
75 / 87
E_SZ1_0011
76 / 87
E_SZ1_0456
77 / 87
E_SZ1_0436
78 / 87
E_SZ1_0002
79 / 87
E_A9200491
80 / 87
E_SZ1_0041
81 / 87
E_A9201375
82 / 87
E_A9200048
83 / 87
E_A9200427
84 / 87
E_A9200292
85 / 87
E_A9200856
86 / 87
E_A9200078
87 / 87

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Jets Notebook | Robert Saleh Believes It's Clear Jets Are Headed in the Right Direction 

A Dedicated Player Contemplates a Green & White Chess Board
news

Inside the Numbers: Robert Saleh at Northern Michigan and with the 49ers

His College Receiving Numbers Were Modest, His SF Defense's Rankings Remarkable
news

What Are Your Initial Impressions of Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh?

news

What Will the Jets Offense Look Like Under HC Robert Saleh?

He Compliments QB Sam Darnold and Says It's Premature to Say He's the Starter

Advertising