Jets Cornerbacks Look Ahead: Youthful Group Could Get Younger

Finished on Injured Reserve: Poole

Finished on Reserve/PUP: Kyron Brown (0/0/0/0, 0/0)

Finished on Practice Squad: Zane Lewis (0/0/0/0, 0/0)

Reserve/Future Signing: Lewis

No Longer With Team: Desir, Hairston, Wilson

Potential Unrestricted FAs in 2021: Poole, Maulet

'21: A New Deal

With the Jets transitioning to a 4-3 front under Head Coach Robert Saleh, some have predicted there could be more zone coverage in the back end with Cover 3 and Cover 2 looks.

The advantage of Cover 3, which features cornerbacks dropping to the outside third of the field plus a free safety deep, is it allows defenses to stack numbers in the box with a defensive back and eliminates corners being left on an island.

With Cover 2, the goal is again to limit explosive plays in the vertical passing game because the corners will have two deep safeties behind them. New Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, who was the interim DC last season in Atlanta, will handle play-calling duties and he and Saleh are going to mix up coverages (and that still includes man) and demand that their personnel play fast.

Brian Poole, who had 3 INTs and 12 PDs while playing 23 games in 2019-20, handled nickel duties the past two years and Ulbrich has familiarity there because Poole started his career with the Falcons. Poole and versatile DB Arthur Maulet, who appeared in 23 games and had 2 TDs and 7 PDs in 2019-20 and finished the year playing safety, are both UFAs.