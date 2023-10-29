Jets QB Zach Wilson: 'There's No Quit'

That next play for Z.Wilson and the Jets was his 29-yard pass to G.Wilson that took the ball to the Giants' 46 with 17 seconds left in the fourth. With no timeouts, Z.Wilson scrambled and found Allen Lazard over the middle to the 17. And this time, unlike the failure to spike the ball at Denver at the end of the first half, Wilson mustered his teammates, got the team set and rammed the ball into the soggy turf with a second left.

"The coaches have done a great job bringing up situations and how to correct things," Z.Wilson said. "And I think this pass was longer than the Denver pass and went further. [He was referring to the 5-yard sideline toss to C.J. Uzomah against the Broncos as time expired.] It was such a good job by them, being on top of it.

"Right before the drive started X [Newman] asked if we had to clock it, what's the cadence. We haven't practiced that. Absolute hustle. It was flawless. I peeked at the clock and looked up to see 4 seconds, I took one more glance to make sure we were set and knew we would get that one off."

In a game that was far, far from flawless, the Jets will certainly take it ahead of next Monday night's visit by the Los Angeles Chargers.

After holding the Giants to open overtime, Wilson converted the Jets' second time on third down (he had scrambled 17 yards earlier for the other first down) when he found G.Wilson for 11 yards to midfield. Two plays later, a pass interference call that prevented Malik Taylor (elevated from the practice squad) gave the Green & White a first down at the 15. The teams traded times out before Zuerlein nailed his 14th career game-winning field goal, this one from 33 yards out.

"Just unbelievable grit and battle by the guys," Z.Wilson said. "No waver." He added: "The defense keeps doing an unbelievable job. I think we're always going to be in close games with a defense like that, but we have to play more balanced football."

On a dank, rainy and cool afternoon at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Z. Wilson and the Jets -- to paraphrase a cliché -- snatched victory from the seething jaws of defeat. Who says an ugly game can't have a beautiful ending? 13-10 Jets in OT. A 4-3 record after the Green & White's third-straight victory after three defeats. And a sense that they're never out of a game.